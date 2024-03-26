Baby name experts reveal top 10 spring inspired names for 2024

The top 10 spring baby names have been announced. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The top 10 baby names for Spring 2024 have been announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Spring has sprung and with Easter right around the corner, it's time for new beginnings and a fresh start.

If you're close to welcoming your own bundle of joy this spring and are struggling on what to name your child, never fear as the top 10 spring-inspired baby names for 2024 have been revealed.

BabyCenter, a pregnancy and parenting company, have released a list of spring-inspired names which can hopefully act as inspiration for soon-to-be parents.

Whilst many of the names have a floral theme, there are some more unusual titles in the mix.

Spring baby names have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

Top 10 spring-inspired baby names for boys and girls in 2024 are:

Lily

Elio

Ivy

Magnolia

Genesis

Eden

Anastasia

Renata

Neo

Wells

READ MORE: Parenting site shares list of 100 'worst' baby names ever including Alice and George

READ MORE: 20 beautiful autumnal baby names and their special meanings

Lots of the baby names have a floral theme. Picture: Alamy

This comes after the naughtiest children's names were revealed, with Jack and Mia topping the charts as the naughtiest names.

Naughtiest boys

1. Jack

2. Harry

3. Charlie

4. Oliver

5. George

Naughtiest girls

1. Mia

2. Ella

3. Isabella

4. Amelia

5. Sophia

READ MORE: 'My brother-in-law stole my baby names and has demanded I choose different ones'

READ MORE: The most unusual baby names of all time - including Almond, Spicy and Man

READ MORE: Most popular Christmas baby names revealed - including Ivy and Jack