Baby name experts reveal top 10 spring inspired names for 2024

26 March 2024, 12:46

The top 10 spring baby names have been announced
The top 10 spring baby names have been announced. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The top 10 baby names for Spring 2024 have been announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Spring has sprung and with Easter right around the corner, it's time for new beginnings and a fresh start.

If you're close to welcoming your own bundle of joy this spring and are struggling on what to name your child, never fear as the top 10 spring-inspired baby names for 2024 have been revealed.

BabyCenter, a pregnancy and parenting company, have released a list of spring-inspired names which can hopefully act as inspiration for soon-to-be parents.

Whilst many of the names have a floral theme, there are some more unusual titles in the mix.

Spring baby names have been revealed
Spring baby names have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

Top 10 spring-inspired baby names for boys and girls in 2024 are:

  • Lily
  • Elio
  • Ivy
  • Magnolia
  • Genesis
  • Eden
  • Anastasia
  • Renata
  • Neo
  • Wells

READ MORE: Parenting site shares list of 100 'worst' baby names ever including Alice and George

READ MORE: 20 beautiful autumnal baby names and their special meanings

Lots of the baby names have a floral theme
Lots of the baby names have a floral theme. Picture: Alamy

This comes after the naughtiest children's names were revealed, with Jack and Mia topping the charts as the naughtiest names.

Naughtiest boys

1. Jack 

2. Harry 

3. Charlie 

4. Oliver 

5. George

Naughtiest girls

1. Mia 

2. Ella 

3. Isabella 

4. Amelia 

5. Sophia

READ MORE: 'My brother-in-law stole my baby names and has demanded I choose different ones'

READ MORE: The most unusual baby names of all time - including Almond, Spicy and Man

READ MORE: Most popular Christmas baby names revealed - including Ivy and Jack

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Parents are being warned to be careful this Easter

Experts issue severe warning to parents this Easter over Mini Eggs

Good Morning Britain saw guests disagreeing on Peppa Pig

Mum bans children from watching Peppa Pig as the show teaches them 'bad behaviour'

The naughtiest children's names have been revealed

The naughtiest children's names revealed, according to teachers and parents

Here's when your family is most likely to row on Christmas Day

Here's what time your family is most likely to argue on Christmas Day

Christmas

Mother admits doesn't let her children believe in Santa or buy them Christmas gifts [stock image]

Mother admits doesn't let her children believe in Santa or buy them Christmas gifts

Trending on Heart

Kate Garraway has opened up on the realities of the cost of care ahead of her new documentary

Kate Garraway says she's 'ashamed' by debt after paying £16,000-a-month on care for Derek Draper

Showbiz

MAFS Australia's Lauren discovered her husband Jonathan was texting Ellie

MAFS Australia's Lauren breaks silence after Jonathan and Ellie's cheating scandal

Married at First Sight

Madeleine and Ash have left MAFS Australia

Why did Madeleine and Ash leave MAFS Australia?

Married at First Sight

Sue and Noel Radford have hit back at trolls online

Sue and Noel Radford say 'cowardly' trolls are jealous of their lifestyle

Showbiz

Which couples will make it out of final vows still together?

First look at MAFS Australia's final vows teases shock admissions and an explosive split

Married at First Sight

John, Mel and Alessandra were not going to let Jack or the other grooms get away with this!

MAFS Australia viewers applaud experts for holding grooms accountable following Jack's 'disgusting' comment

Married at First Sight

Easter bank holiday weekend weather forecast has been released

Easter weekend weather 2024: Latest Met Office bank holiday forecast revealed

Weather

MAFS Australia final vows will air soon

When are final vows on MAFS Australia 2024?

Married at First Sight

Here's what we know about Tristan and Cassandra's relationship so far

Are MAFS Australia's Cassandra and Tristan still together?

Married at First Sight

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together?

Married at First Sight

Lucinda and Timothy were wed on Married At First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Passenger is a new drama coming to ITV

Passenger cast revealed and where you know them from

Showbiz

Ekin-Su was evicted but will not return to see the CBB final

Why is Ekin-Su not at the Celebrity Big Brother final?

TV & Movies

What will Jono have to say for himself?

MAFS Australia's Lauren in tears as Jonathan and Ellie's secret texting is exposed

Married at First Sight

The Married At First Sight reunion is going to be a big one!

Everything we know about the MAFS Australia 2024 reunion so far

Married at First Sight