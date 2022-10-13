Parenting site shares list of 100 'worst' baby names ever including Alice and George

13 October 2022, 09:36 | Updated: 13 October 2022, 09:41

A parenting website has shared the 'worst' baby names
A parenting website has shared the 'worst' baby names. Picture: Getty Images

A list of the 'worst baby names' was released online and has caused a huge discussion with parents.

One parenting website has caused controversy after publishing a list of the ‘worst’ baby names of 2022.

The 'worst' names list was originally shared by Emma's Diary last year, but has recently resurfaced and has sparked conversations among parents.

There are some more unusual names on the list including the likes of Flora, Maybelline, Chardonnay.

Would you call your baby any of these names?
Would you call your baby any of these names? Picture: Getty Images

But the list also includes names considered very popular among many mums and dads, including Alice, Lana and Mia.

Karen, Ethel and Sassi also feature, as well as Emmy and Deidre.

And the boys don’t fair much better, with very familar monikers such as George, Louis and John making the worst list, as well as more uncommon names such as Bear and Jax.

Boris also made the list, as well as Justin, Sonny and Nigel.

At the time, the article was described as ‘only intended to be a bit of fun' and not meant to cause any offence, with Emma’s Diary adding that parents-to-be should use whatever name they love, regardless of what anyone else thinks.

A 'worst' baby name has been revealed
A 'worst' baby name has been revealed. Picture: Getty Images

See the full list of ‘worst girls and boys names’ below:

  • Alexa
  • Aliviyah
  • Alice
  • Apple
  • Appaloosa
  • Arabella
  • Ahmiracle
  • Any
  • Aimee
  • Baby
  • Beberly
  • Blaykelee
  • Boomquifa
  • Chardonnay
  • Deirdre
  • Delilah
  • Elizabreath
  • Emmi
  • Ethel
  • Fanny
  • Flora
  • Helga
  • Hellzel
  • I’munique
  • Jerica
  • Karen
  • Lana
  • L’Oreal
  • Mattel
  • Maybelline
  • Mercedes
  • Merica
  • Mia
  • Nevaeh
  • North
  • Panthy
  • Phelony
  • Precious
  • Princess
  • Sassi
  • Skye
  • Sidero
  • Star
  • Thana
  • Tracey
  • Tu Morrow
  • Varaminta
  • Vejonica
  • Yuu

  • Abaddon
  • Anous
  • Ajax
  • Akuji
  • Arthur
  • Arlo
  • Bart
  • Bear
  • Bob
  • Boris
  • Boss
  • Brian
  • Buster
  • Cannon
  • Cletus
  • Champ
  • Chandler
  • Danger
  • Dennis
  • Dick
  • Diesel
  • Doyle
  • Ebolah
  • Edwood
  • Elmo
  • Geoffrey
  • George
  • Graham
  • Hitler
  • Inspektor
  • Jax
  • Jedi
  • John
  • Justin
  • Keeler
  • Kevin
  • King
  • Legend
  • Louis
  • Lucifer
  • Nigel
  • Sadman
  • Satan
  • Simon
  • Sonny
  • Spartacus
  • Stormy
  • Yugo

