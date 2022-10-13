Parenting site shares list of 100 'worst' baby names ever including Alice and George
13 October 2022, 09:36 | Updated: 13 October 2022, 09:41
A list of the 'worst baby names' was released online and has caused a huge discussion with parents.
One parenting website has caused controversy after publishing a list of the ‘worst’ baby names of 2022.
- Listen on Global Player: Back Then When. Join Keith Lemon and Lucie Cave for a trip down pop and TV memory lane in their new podcast
The 'worst' names list was originally shared by Emma's Diary last year, but has recently resurfaced and has sparked conversations among parents.
There are some more unusual names on the list including the likes of Flora, Maybelline, Chardonnay.
- Plane passenger fumes as child kicks seat and pulls hair for 15 hour flight
- 'My neighbour parks nine cars outside my house - but my revenge cost them £90k'
- Mum divides opinion by admitting she lets her four kids swear
But the list also includes names considered very popular among many mums and dads, including Alice, Lana and Mia.
Karen, Ethel and Sassi also feature, as well as Emmy and Deidre.
And the boys don’t fair much better, with very familar monikers such as George, Louis and John making the worst list, as well as more uncommon names such as Bear and Jax.
Boris also made the list, as well as Justin, Sonny and Nigel.
At the time, the article was described as ‘only intended to be a bit of fun' and not meant to cause any offence, with Emma’s Diary adding that parents-to-be should use whatever name they love, regardless of what anyone else thinks.
See the full list of ‘worst girls and boys names’ below:
- Alexa
- Aliviyah
- Alice
- Apple
- Appaloosa
- Arabella
- Ahmiracle
- Any
- Aimee
- Baby
- Beberly
- Blaykelee
- Boomquifa
- Chardonnay
- Deirdre
- Delilah
- Elizabreath
- Emmi
- Ethel
- Fanny
- Flora
- Helga
- Hellzel
- I’munique
- Jerica
- Karen
- Lana
- L’Oreal
- Mattel
- Maybelline
- Mercedes
- Merica
- Mia
- Nevaeh
- North
- Panthy
- Phelony
- Precious
- Princess
- Sassi
- Skye
- Sidero
- Star
- Thana
- Tracey
- Tu Morrow
- Varaminta
- Vejonica
- Yuu
- Abaddon
- Anous
- Ajax
- Akuji
- Arthur
- Arlo
- Bart
- Bear
- Bob
- Boris
- Boss
- Brian
- Buster
- Cannon
- Cletus
- Champ
- Chandler
- Danger
- Dennis
- Dick
- Diesel
- Doyle
- Ebolah
- Edwood
- Elmo
- Geoffrey
- George
- Graham
- Hitler
- Inspektor
- Jax
- Jedi
- John
- Justin
- Keeler
- Kevin
- King
- Legend
- Louis
- Lucifer
- Nigel
- Sadman
- Satan
- Simon
- Sonny
- Spartacus
- Stormy
- Yugo