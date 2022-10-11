Mum divides opinion by admitting she lets her four kids swear

11 October 2022, 10:44

A mum has said she doesn't mind her kids swearing
A mum has said she doesn't mind her kids swearing. Picture: TikTok @casaranjuan/Getty Images

Would you let your children swear? One mum has said she doesn't have a problem with it...

A mum-of-four has sparked debate after admitting she lets her young children swear around her.

The woman, from the US, has gone viral after she shared a video on TikTok where she explains why she lets her young kids curse.

In the clip called '5 things we allow our kids to do as parents of 4', Casara (@casaranjuan) claims she has a 'very open and honest relationship' with her kids.

"They know when they can swear, how they can swear and who they can swear around - and they're allowed to swear," she says.

Casara then adds: "If you think the worst thing your child can do is swear, then you have another thing coming."

She goes on to say her children don't have to 'kiss you, hug you or hang around you if they choose not to' and she doesn't believe children should be pushed into higher education.

This caused a huge debate online, with one person writing: “Ok i need a video about swearing. When is it allowed?

“How do I not get embarrassed if she swears at school for example?”

Someone else said: “Love this ! As parents We set the boundaries and kids benefit so much from this method!!! #LifeSkills.”

A third commented: “yes! if your kids feel they have to hide things and sneak around, that's when they get into the most trouble!”

Would you let your kids swear?
Would you let your kids swear? Picture: Getty Images

While a fourth said: “My hubby and I did the same thing. And yes, they are amazing adults now. 🥰🥰”

Following the response, Casara went on to post a second video where she explained: "We allow our kids to swear - yes, but they don't walk around our house swearing, effing this and doing that.

"As my husband said, who even deemed swear words swear words? Like who deemed them to be bad words? We swear and it originally started with if my son walked by and stubbed his toe he'd be like 's***'.

"They're not walking around swearing up a storm. It's just if they say a swear word or something, I'm not going to correct them!"

The post was captioned: "Don’t worry about what others thing of YOUR parenting. You know what’s best for you and YOURS."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Reserved

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black floral dress from Reserved

Celebrities

Sephora stores are coming to the UK

Sephora opening in the UK: Locations, online and date

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink skirt from Mango

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink patterned skirt from Mango

Celebrities

Asda are trying to help the elderly this winter with their Winter Warmers deal

Asda offering over-60s soup, a roll and unlimited hot drinks for £1 this winter

National Grid have warned households of three-hour power-cuts this winter

Three-hour power cuts a possibility this winter, says National Grid

Trending on Heart

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited 37 years after Back to the Future

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite 37 years after Back to the Future

TV & Movies

Alice Beer infuriated This Morning viewers yesterday

This Morning viewers fume as Alice Beer 'lectures on how to save energy'

This Morning

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Which of the couples are still together now?

Married at First Sight

Here's how much the Dancing On Ice cast are earning

Dancing On Ice salaries: How much are the 2023 stars getting paid?

Dancing On Ice 2023

Guy Tang is a hairdresser that stars on Bling Empire

Who is Bling Empire's Guy Tang and what is his net worth?

Netflix

Christine Chiu stars on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and what is her net worth?

Netflix

Kane Lim is on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Kane Lim and what is his net worth?

Netflix

Anna Shay stars on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Anna Shay and what is her net worth?

Netflix

Dr. Gabriel Chiu appears on Bling Empire

How old is Dr Gabriel Chiu from Bling Empire and what is his net worth?

TV & Movies

Here's how much the cast of Bling Empire are worth

Bling Empire cast net worths: Here's how much money the Netflix stars have

Netflix

Jaime Xie's net worth revealed

Who is Bling Empire’s Jaime Xie and what is her net worth?

Netflix

Kim Lee used to date Keith Ape

Who is Bling Empire’s Kim Lee? Star’s net worth and ex-boyfriend revealed

Netflix

Dorothy Wang has joined Bling Empire

Who is Bling Empire's Dorothy Wang? Age, family and net worth revealed

Netflix

Mimi Morris and her husband Don star on Bling Empire

Who Is Bling Empire's Mimi Morris? Net worth and husband revealed

Netflix

The Bling Empire have a hefty net worth

Bling Empire cast net worths: Who is the richest star on the show?

Netflix