Mum divides opinion by admitting she lets her four kids swear
11 October 2022, 10:44
Would you let your children swear? One mum has said she doesn't have a problem with it...
A mum-of-four has sparked debate after admitting she lets her young children swear around her.
The woman, from the US, has gone viral after she shared a video on TikTok where she explains why she lets her young kids curse.
In the clip called '5 things we allow our kids to do as parents of 4', Casara (@casaranjuan) claims she has a 'very open and honest relationship' with her kids.
"They know when they can swear, how they can swear and who they can swear around - and they're allowed to swear," she says.
Casara then adds: "If you think the worst thing your child can do is swear, then you have another thing coming."
She goes on to say her children don't have to 'kiss you, hug you or hang around you if they choose not to' and she doesn't believe children should be pushed into higher education.
This caused a huge debate online, with one person writing: “Ok i need a video about swearing. When is it allowed?
“How do I not get embarrassed if she swears at school for example?”
Someone else said: “Love this ! As parents We set the boundaries and kids benefit so much from this method!!! #LifeSkills.”
A third commented: “yes! if your kids feel they have to hide things and sneak around, that's when they get into the most trouble!”
While a fourth said: “My hubby and I did the same thing. And yes, they are amazing adults now. 🥰🥰”
Following the response, Casara went on to post a second video where she explained: "We allow our kids to swear - yes, but they don't walk around our house swearing, effing this and doing that.
"As my husband said, who even deemed swear words swear words? Like who deemed them to be bad words? We swear and it originally started with if my son walked by and stubbed his toe he'd be like 's***'.
"They're not walking around swearing up a storm. It's just if they say a swear word or something, I'm not going to correct them!"
The post was captioned: "Don’t worry about what others thing of YOUR parenting. You know what’s best for you and YOURS."