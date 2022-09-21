Mum fined for taking child on term-time holiday says she learnt more being abroad

A mum has said she doesn't regret taking her kids away. Picture: Getty Images

A woman has said she doesn't regret taking her child out of school during term time to go on holiday.

The woman was fined £60 for travelling to Spain while her daughter was supposed to be at school.

But she has said the youngster learnt a lot more during her trip than she would have if she was in lessons.

"She learnt so much about Spanish culture, learnt some Spanish and tried lots of new foods," the mum wrote on social media, reports Hull Live.

Would you take your children away during term time? Picture: Getty Images

"Secondly the £60 fine didn't come close to the savings I made. I wouldn't have been able to go if not during term time."

She said her family needed a break after the pandemic and noted that while school is important children need to learn and experience other things.

Another dad had a similar experience and said he was fined £120 for taking his two sons out of school for a week in June.

He said he doesn’t regret his decision and will continue to take his kids out of school in future.

"Saved nearly a thousand pounds on the price of the holiday it would have cost me if I took them during the summer holidays," he said.

"Will carry on doing so as it's still much cheaper, even with the fine."

Some other parents said it was the fault of travel companies as they continue to put up prices during the school holidays.

According to the government website, you have to get permission from the head teacher if you want to take your child out of school during term time.

You can only do this if:

you make an application to the head teacher in advance (as a parent the child normally lives with)

there are exceptional circumstances

Taking children out of school in term time comes with a fine. Picture: Getty Images

It’s up to the head teacher how many days your child can be away from school if leave is granted.

If you take your child out of school, you can be fined by your local council.

This can be a fine of £60, which rises to £120 each if you do not pay within 21 days.

If you don’t pay the fine after 28 days you may be prosecuted for your child’s absence from school which includes a fine of up to £2,500, a community order or a jail sentence up to 3 months.