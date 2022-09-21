Mum fined for taking child on term-time holiday says she learnt more being abroad

21 September 2022, 13:28 | Updated: 21 September 2022, 13:30

A mum has said she doesn't regret taking her kids away
A mum has said she doesn't regret taking her kids away. Picture: Getty Images

A woman has said she doesn't regret taking her child out of school during term time to go on holiday.

A mum has defended her decision to take her child on holiday during term time.

The woman was fined £60 for travelling to Spain while her daughter was supposed to be at school.

But she has said the youngster learnt a lot more during her trip than she would have if she was in lessons.

"She learnt so much about Spanish culture, learnt some Spanish and tried lots of new foods," the mum wrote on social media, reports Hull Live.

Would you take your children away during term time?
Would you take your children away during term time? Picture: Getty Images

"Secondly the £60 fine didn't come close to the savings I made. I wouldn't have been able to go if not during term time."

She said her family needed a break after the pandemic and noted that while school is important children need to learn and experience other things.

Another dad had a similar experience and said he was fined £120 for taking his two sons out of school for a week in June.

He said he doesn’t regret his decision and will continue to take his kids out of school in future.

"Saved nearly a thousand pounds on the price of the holiday it would have cost me if I took them during the summer holidays," he said.

"Will carry on doing so as it's still much cheaper, even with the fine."

Some other parents said it was the fault of travel companies as they continue to put up prices during the school holidays.

According to the government website, you have to get permission from the head teacher if you want to take your child out of school during term time.

You can only do this if:

  • you make an application to the head teacher in advance (as a parent the child normally lives with)
  • there are exceptional circumstances
Taking children out of school in term time comes with a fine
Taking children out of school in term time comes with a fine. Picture: Getty Images

It’s up to the head teacher how many days your child can be away from school if leave is granted.

If you take your child out of school, you can be fined by your local council.

This can be a fine of £60, which rises to £120 each if you do not pay within 21 days.

If you don’t pay the fine after 28 days you may be prosecuted for your child’s absence from school which includes a fine of up to £2,500, a community order or a jail sentence up to 3 months.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has offered a tip to get £175 free money

Martin Lewis reveals 'easy trick' to get £175 by spending just £2

Money

A woman got her neighbours' car towed

Woman gets neighbour's car towed after she kept parking in her driveway

Here's when you should put your heating on

The exact date you should turn the heating on, according to an expert

Money

General Practices have been told they can close their doors on the Bank Holiday Monday for the Queen's funeral

NHS England tells GP practices they can close for the Queen's funeral

Royals

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces two-year freeze on energy prices

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces two-year freeze on energy prices

Trending on Heart

Here's who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022

Who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022?

TV & Movies

Bake Off favourite Carole breaks down after bake collapses

Bake Off favourite Carole breaks down in tears after bake collapses

TV & Movies

Eamonn Holmes weighed into the 'queue-jumping' drama surrounding This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Eamonn Holmes takes savage dig at Holly and Phil 'queue jumping' controversy

Celebrities

Jess Potter is starring on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK's Jess Potter has a reality show past

TV & Movies

Gemma and Matt were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: What happened to Gemma and Matt?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have defended their visit to the Queen lying in state

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield respond to 'queue jumping' controversy

This Morning

Sophie and Jonathan married on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: What happened to Sophie Brown and Jonathan Wileman?

TV & Movies

Thomas & Friends introduces first autistic character - meet Bruno the Brake Car

Thomas the Tank Engine introduces first autistic character

TV & Movies

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a settling in day with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this week

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend first day at new school

Royals

Penny Polar Bear introduced her two mummies in a recent episode

Peppa Pig introduce first same-sex couple

Lewis Capaldi has spoken openly about his Tourette Syndrome for the first time

Lewis Capaldi opens up about Tourette Syndrome diagnosis

Celebrities

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

TV & Movies

What time should you put your child to bed? This chart may have the answer... (stock images)

Teacher shares exactly what time kids 'should be in bed' according to their age

A family tried to reserve a group of park benches

Parents reserve park benches for four-year-old's birthday party with 'rude note’

Stephen Mulhern shocked Holly and Phil on This Morning

Stephen Mulhern shocks Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with calculator magic trick

This Morning