Warning to parents who share photos of their children’s first day at school

Parents are being warned about sharing photos of their kids. Picture: Getty Images

An expert has revealed why you should never post photos of your children in their school uniform on social media.

This week children up and down the country will be returning to the classroom after six weeks off school.

And while many proud parents are keen to capture the moment with those 'first day of school' pictures on social media, an expert has warned this could be dangerous.

Dr Jessica Taylor, founder of charity Victim Focus, said that posting children in their uniforms could give away crucial information about their locations.

Photos of your kids first day could be dangerous. Picture: Getty Images

In a viral Tweet, she explained: "Thank you so much to all of the parents who have posted pics of their kids in their uniforms.

"Now I can now pinpoint where they are - is what I would say if I was a perpetrator.

"Think! If you won’t let your kids upload pics of themselves on to the internet, THEN WHY ARE YOU DOING IT?"

ADT, experts in home security, have also warned parents should take some safety precautions if they do want to share photos as it could open up their home to burglars.

It's important to keep your information safe. Picture: Getty Images

Glenn Amato, managing director at ADT Subscriber UK & I, told Grimsby Live: "As social feeds become filled with seemingly harmless photos of smiling children and beaming parents, these images could sadly be opening households up to attacks from burglars and online fraudsters.

"While most parents are conscious not to post an image with their child’s uniform logo on show or not posting any personal or identifiable information, there are lesser-known home security factors to also consider before sharing an image with wider friends, or posting online this school year.”

Advice ADT has given for posting ‘back to school’ photos includes turning off location data on your phone, not showing anything recognisable about your home and removing your door number.