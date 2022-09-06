Warning to parents who share photos of their children’s first day at school

6 September 2022, 10:46 | Updated: 6 September 2022, 10:57

Parents are being warned about sharing photos of their kids
Parents are being warned about sharing photos of their kids. Picture: Getty Images

An expert has revealed why you should never post photos of your children in their school uniform on social media.

This week children up and down the country will be returning to the classroom after six weeks off school.

And while many proud parents are keen to capture the moment with those 'first day of school' pictures on social media, an expert has warned this could be dangerous.

Dr Jessica Taylor, founder of charity Victim Focus, said that posting children in their uniforms could give away crucial information about their locations.

Photos of your kids first day could be dangerous
Photos of your kids first day could be dangerous. Picture: Getty Images

In a viral Tweet, she explained: "Thank you so much to all of the parents who have posted pics of their kids in their uniforms.

"Now I can now pinpoint where they are - is what I would say if I was a perpetrator.

"Think! If you won’t let your kids upload pics of themselves on to the internet, THEN WHY ARE YOU DOING IT?"

ADT, experts in home security, have also warned parents should take some safety precautions if they do want to share photos as it could open up their home to burglars.

It's important to keep your information safe
It's important to keep your information safe. Picture: Getty Images

Glenn Amato, managing director at ADT Subscriber UK & I, told Grimsby Live: "As social feeds become filled with seemingly harmless photos of smiling children and beaming parents, these images could sadly be opening households up to attacks from burglars and online fraudsters.

"While most parents are conscious not to post an image with their child’s uniform logo on show or not posting any personal or identifiable information, there are lesser-known home security factors to also consider before sharing an image with wider friends, or posting online this school year.”

Advice ADT has given for posting ‘back to school’ photos includes turning off location data on your phone, not showing anything recognisable about your home and removing your door number.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pinafore dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities

A mum has fumed at her mother-in-law

Mum 'filled with rage' after mother-in-law has her five-year-old daughter's ears pierced

Christmas light switch-on events are being cancelled across the United Kingdom,

Councils cancel Christmas light switch-on events due to financial crisis

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red shirt and midi skirt

Celebrities

This Golden Retriever Experience looks incredible

There's a golden retriever experience in the UK that lets you play with 30 dogs

Trending on Heart

Where are Kasia and Kwame Badu from MAFS UK now?

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Kasia and Kwame Badu now?

TV & Movies

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be played by Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey

The Crown cast Kate Middleton and Prince William for season six

Netflix

Christine McGuinness has been trying on wedding dresses

Christine McGuinness tries on wedding dresses weeks after Paddy split

Celebrities

Who is behind the Pillar and Post mask?

The Masked Dancer viewers convinced Pillar & Post are This Morning favourites

TV & Movies

Candlestick is competing to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Candlestick on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Pillar and Post are the first ever duo on the Masked Dancer

Who are Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

The Masked Dancer Scissors clues revealed

Who is Scissors on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer?

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Jane Slaughter has been on EastEnders for three decades

Inside EastEnders actress Jane Slaughter's life away from iconic Tracey role

TV & Movies

Tom Jones tributed his wife on The Voice

Sir Tom Jones leaves Voice UK viewers 'sobbing' with tribute to his late wife

TV & Movies

Onomatopoeia on The Masked Singer

Who is Onomatopoeia on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Tomato Sauce is a disguise on The Masked Singer

Who is Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Odd Socks on The Masked Dancer

Who is Odd socks on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Here's what we know about the Pig on The Masked Dancer

Who is Pig on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Cactus is hoping to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Cactus on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies