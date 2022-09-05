Mum 'filled with rage' after mother-in-law has her five-year-old daughter's ears pierced

5 September 2022, 15:56 | Updated: 5 September 2022, 16:11

A mum has fumed at her mother-in-law
A mum has fumed at her mother-in-law. Picture: Getty Images

A woman claims her mother-in-law took her young daughter out to get her ears pierced as a birthday 'surprise'.

A woman has fumed at her mother-in-law after she got her daughter’s ears pierced without gaining her consent.

Taking to Reddit, the woman said her five-year-old daughter has brought up getting her ears pierced a few times, but was ‘on the fence about wanting it done.’

She had previously told her mother-in-law how she wanted to wait and take her daughter to ‘a tattoo shop to get it professionally done when she’s good and ready.’

Unfortunately, her mother-in-law clearly didn’t listen and decided to go against her wishes.

A woman has fumed over mother-in-law's decision
A woman has fumed over mother-in-law's decision. Picture: Alamy

"Today I woke up (I work overnight shifts) and my in-laws were watching my kids,” she explained.

"They come back to drop them off and lo and behold my mother-in-law was basically like 'surprise! She got her ears pierced!' The amount of rage and hurt I feel for what happened.

"The fact that my wishes were violated. The fact that it was done where I said not to. And the fact that it was done without my consent and my presence."

Her mother-in-law defended herself by saying she’d arranged the piercing appointment for the little girl's birthday present.

Would you be annoyed at your mother-in-law?
Would you be annoyed at your mother-in-law? Picture: Alamy

It’s fair to say other Reddit users were in total agreement, as someone commented: "I’d never trust her alone with your child again. She knew exactly what she doing and she has proved that she doesn’t respect your views or choices."

Someone else wrote: "Your mother-in-law should be put in time out for some period of time you and your spouse agree on for going against your wishes.”

While a third person added: “I’d never trust her alone with your child again. She knew exactly what she doing and she has proved that she doesn’t respect you views or choices.”

And a fourth agreed: “I would be LIVID and would never trust her with my child alone again. There is boundary crossing and then there is this. Honestly I’m kind of shocked that you are even asking if you’re the asshole in this situation.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Christmas light switch-on events are being cancelled across the United Kingdom,

Councils cancel Christmas light switch-on events due to financial crisis

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red shirt and midi skirt

Celebrities

This Golden Retriever Experience looks incredible

There's a golden retriever experience in the UK that lets you play with 30 dogs

Sean was shocked to find his lookalike in a swimming pool in Las Vegas

Man randomly meets his doppelgänger while on holiday

A study has found that Scorpios are the best drivers, but do you agree?

Scorpios are the best drivers, study finds

Trending on Heart

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be played by Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey

The Crown cast Kate Middleton and Prince William for season six

Netflix

Christine McGuinness has been trying on wedding dresses

Christine McGuinness tries on wedding dresses weeks after Paddy split

Celebrities

Who is behind the Pillar and Post mask?

The Masked Dancer viewers convinced Pillar & Post are This Morning favourites

TV & Movies

Candlestick is competing to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Candlestick on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Pillar and Post are the first ever duo on the Masked Dancer

Who are Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

The Masked Dancer Scissors clues revealed

Who is Scissors on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer?

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Jane Slaughter has been on EastEnders for three decades

Inside EastEnders actress Jane Slaughter's life away from iconic Tracey role

TV & Movies

Tom Jones tributed his wife on The Voice

Sir Tom Jones leaves Voice UK viewers 'sobbing' with tribute to his late wife

TV & Movies

Onomatopoeia on The Masked Singer

Who is Onomatopoeia on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Tomato Sauce is a disguise on The Masked Singer

Who is Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Odd Socks on The Masked Dancer

Who is Odd socks on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Here's what we know about the Pig on The Masked Dancer

Who is Pig on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Cactus is hoping to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Cactus on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Pearly King has joined the Masked Dancer line up

Who is Pearly King on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies