Mum 'filled with rage' after mother-in-law has her five-year-old daughter's ears pierced

A woman claims her mother-in-law took her young daughter out to get her ears pierced as a birthday 'surprise'.

Taking to Reddit, the woman said her five-year-old daughter has brought up getting her ears pierced a few times, but was ‘on the fence about wanting it done.’

She had previously told her mother-in-law how she wanted to wait and take her daughter to ‘a tattoo shop to get it professionally done when she’s good and ready.’

Unfortunately, her mother-in-law clearly didn’t listen and decided to go against her wishes.

"Today I woke up (I work overnight shifts) and my in-laws were watching my kids,” she explained.

"They come back to drop them off and lo and behold my mother-in-law was basically like 'surprise! She got her ears pierced!' The amount of rage and hurt I feel for what happened.

"The fact that my wishes were violated. The fact that it was done where I said not to. And the fact that it was done without my consent and my presence."

Her mother-in-law defended herself by saying she’d arranged the piercing appointment for the little girl's birthday present.

It’s fair to say other Reddit users were in total agreement, as someone commented: "I’d never trust her alone with your child again. She knew exactly what she doing and she has proved that she doesn’t respect your views or choices."

Someone else wrote: "Your mother-in-law should be put in time out for some period of time you and your spouse agree on for going against your wishes.”

While a third person added: “I’d never trust her alone with your child again. She knew exactly what she doing and she has proved that she doesn’t respect you views or choices.”

And a fourth agreed: “I would be LIVID and would never trust her with my child alone again. There is boundary crossing and then there is this. Honestly I’m kind of shocked that you are even asking if you’re the asshole in this situation.”