Christine McGuinness tries on wedding dresses weeks after Paddy split

Christine McGuinness has joked about getting married after her split from husband Paddy.

Christine McGuinness has been trying on wedding dresses following her split from Paddy.

The TV star announced she had split from her husband of 11 years back in July after rumours they were no longer together.

And poking fun at herself, 34-year-old Christine shared a series of photos and videos dressing up in wedding dresses.

Christine McGuinness tried on wedding dresses. Picture: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star can be seen arriving at The Wedding Club's showrooms before giving a glimpse wearing the white gowns.

In the last shot, Christine is throwing her arms in the air with a huge smile on her face while spinning a sparkling princess-inspired dress.

The video was set to the song 'Comfortable', as Christine wrote the caption: "Save the date [white heart emoi]. February 30th [bride emoji]." She then added: "Dress fitting @theweddingclubofficial with @martinealexander."

Fans were quick to comment on the clips, as one joked: "That’s when I’m getting married."

Christine McGuinness showed off some wedding dresses. Picture: Instagram

"Great Date Mrs M lol,” while a third added: "NO FEB 30th people."

"Wow! How stunning. Mind you could wear a plastic bag & look bl**** gorgeous,” said someone else, and someone else wrote: "Wow there not 1 dress that didn’t suit you! Stunning."

This comes after Christine and Paddy posted identical statements on Instagram following their split, where they opened up about the "difficult decision" to part ways.

"We hadn't planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready.

"But after the lack of privacy surrounding our life personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

Christine and Paddy McGuinness split earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

"A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving supporting our children.

"This was not an easy decision to make but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

"We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

They added: "We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted intrusion into our our private life.

"Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter.

"We'll be making no further comments."

Paddy and Christine had been together for 11 years, and they share three kids together - eight year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and five year-old Felicity.