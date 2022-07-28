Paddy McGuinness breaks silence following Christine split

Paddy McGuinness has posted a series of videos to his Instagram stories.

Paddy McGuinness has broken his social media silence for the first time since splitting from his wife Christine.

The Top Gear host, 48, took to his Instagram stories to share a video of all the snacks the Top Gear team had packed in the car for the new series.

He also shared a video of himself taking a bath, as well as a selfie taken in a Range Rover while filming the new series.

Paddy posted a video of him in the bath. Picture: Instagram/Paddy McGuinness

Paddy captioned the latter pic: "Lights. Camera. Action! First day back at the office swanning around Canary Wharf in the brand new Range Rover. Very powsh."

Paddy and Christine announced last week that they'd split after 11 years of marriage.

The pair shared identical statements to their respective pages, saying it was a "difficult decision".

They wrote: "We hadn't planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready.

"But after the lack of privacy surrounding our life personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

"A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving supporting our children.

"This was not an easy decision to make but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

"We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

They added: "We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted intrusion into our our private life.

"Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter.

"We'll be making no further comments."

Paddy and Christine had been together for 11 years, and they share three kids together - eight year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and five year-old Felicity.