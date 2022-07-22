Paddy and Christine McGuinness announce split

22 July 2022, 14:33 | Updated: 22 July 2022, 15:36

Paddy and Christine have split
Paddy and Christine have split. Picture: Instagram

Paddy and Christine released a statement announcing their separation.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness have taken to Instagram to announce that they've split after 11 years of marriage.

The pair shared identical statements to their respective pages, saying it was a "difficult decision".

They wrote: "We hadn't planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready.

"But after the lack of privacy surrounding our life personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify. 

"A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving supporting our children.

They released a joint statement to Instagram
They released a joint statement to Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"This was not an easy decision to make but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

"We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

They added: "We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted intrusion into our our private life.

"Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter.

"We'll be making no further comments."

Paddy and Christine have been together for 11 years, and they share three kids together - eight year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and five year-old Felicity.

