Martin Lewis reveals exact amount all households will pay even if they don’t use any energy

6 September 2022, 08:38 | Updated: 6 September 2022, 10:09

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has explained the amount of money you will pay even if you don’t use any gas and electricity.

Martin Lewis has revealed that all households will still pay over £200 this year, even if they use no energy.

The Money Saving Expert has been appearing on Good Morning Britain this week to discuss the rising cost of bills in the UK.

And talking to co-host Susanna Reid, Martin, 50, said that even if you opt to keep your heating off this winter, you'll still owe your energy supplier money.

Martin Lewis appeared on GMB
Martin Lewis appeared on GMB. Picture: ITV

“The standing charge means you pay a daily amount for gas and a daily amount for electricity, even if you don’t use it,” he said.

“From October, if you have a gas and electricity meter on direct debit, you’re paying £273 a year even if you use no energy, which is a moral hazard...

“Even if you try to cut your energy costs, the lower you go down, the less of an impact using less energy has for you.”

In his newsletter, Elton said those on prepayment meters will pay an even higher standing charge, costing them £319.56 a year from October.

Utility bills are set to increase next month
Utility bills are set to increase next month. Picture: Getty Images

This comes after it was revealed that those who pay their energy bills by direct debit will see their bills increase by 80% from £1,971 to £3,549 from October.

Those who don't pay for their energy by direct debit will see an increase from £2,100 to £3,764.

Meanwhile, energy analysts predict it could increase again to around £5,400 in January and a whopping £7,000 by April.

Many households are considering cancelling their Direct Debits to save money in the short term as these are based on estimates of usage.

But Martin has warned this could end up costing families more in the long run and leave them with a hefty bill.

Martin Lewis is offering advice to households this winter
Martin Lewis is offering advice to households this winter. Picture: Getty Images

In the 13-minute long video, the Money Saving Expert explained to a customer that who do not pay by Direct Debit will pay £200 more if they choose to pay when they are billed by their supplier.

"You will get a short term cash flow gain from switching to paying in receipt of bills,” he said.

"However, over the longer run, because you're paying more for each unit of energy you use, you will pay more in receipt of bills.

"Because if you overpay on direct debit you are entitled to that money back."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Father insists nine-year-old's death 'cannot be in vain' as he calls for end to gun crime

UK & World

Man uses his car to stop out-of-control vehicle with ill driver on busy motorway

UK & World

Boris Johnson's reference to Roman dictator Cincinnatus hints at his return

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Parents are being warned about sharing photos of their kids

Warning to parents who share photos of their children’s first day at school

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pinafore dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Where are Kasia and Kwame Badu from MAFS UK now?

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Kasia and Kwame Badu now?

TV & Movies

A mum has fumed at her mother-in-law

Mum 'filled with rage' after mother-in-law has her five-year-old daughter's ears pierced

Lifestyle

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be played by Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey

The Crown cast Kate Middleton and Prince William for season six

Netflix

Christmas light switch-on events are being cancelled across the United Kingdom,

Councils cancel Christmas light switch-on events due to financial crisis

Lifestyle

Christine McGuinness has been trying on wedding dresses

Christine McGuinness tries on wedding dresses weeks after Paddy split

Celebrities

Who is behind the Pillar and Post mask?

The Masked Dancer viewers convinced Pillar & Post are This Morning favourites

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red shirt and midi skirt

Celebrities

Candlestick is competing to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Candlestick on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Pillar and Post are the first ever duo on the Masked Dancer

Who are Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

The Masked Dancer Scissors clues revealed

Who is Scissors on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer?

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Jane Slaughter has been on EastEnders for three decades

Inside EastEnders actress Jane Slaughter's life away from iconic Tracey role

TV & Movies

Tom Jones tributed his wife on The Voice

Sir Tom Jones leaves Voice UK viewers 'sobbing' with tribute to his late wife

TV & Movies