Parents reserve park benches for four-year-old's birthday party with 'rude note’

7 September 2022, 12:51

A family tried to reserve a group of park benches
A family tried to reserve a group of park benches. Picture: Reddit

A family tried to reserve park benches for their young child's party with a 'rude note'.

Parents have caused a debate after reserving a bench and three tables in a public park for their four-year-old's birthday party.

The family decided to leave a stern note on one of the benches which has now been shared on Reddit.

It read: “Reserved for a birthday party. Please respect the space we've set aside and do not use our tables.”

The note added: “This is for a four-year-old's party, don't be the one to mess it up, thank you.”

A couple tried to reserved public park benches
A couple tried to reserved public park benches. Picture: Reddit

Someone who was at the park uploaded a photo of empty tables along with a lengthy caption.

The post read: "Busy public park on a hot Saturday/Labor Day weekend. Seems super entitled. Park has been open for four hours and no sign of them. All the other tables are full."

They went on to say the party turned 'very rowdy' when they eventually turned up as the adults used ‘loud portable speakers’.

They added: "The rangers had to come and have a very long chat with them, after that they settled down.”

And other users were furious over the note, with many even calling it ‘entitled’.

They left a 'rude note' on the benches
They left a 'rude note' on the benches. Picture: Reddit

Someone said: “Several people could have used the chairs and left by the time they even showed up. Do you think this is entitlement or an extreme lack of awareness? I guess both types of people probably do this."

Another said: “I understand them wanting to make sure they have seats for a party they want to throw in a public park, but preventing everyone from using them all day when they're not even there yet wasn't a great choice."

A third added: “If you want to hold the table you need to station someone there to wait all day, otherwise it's first come first served."

But someone else stuck up for the family, writing: "They're just trying to make sure their kid had a good day.”

