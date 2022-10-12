'My neighbour parks nine cars outside my house - but my revenge cost them £90k'

A woman who was sick of her neighbours parking outside her house cost them £90k with a revenge plan.

The anonymous Reddit user explained that despite having their own driveway, the neighbours insisted on parking two of their vehicles directly in front of her home.

Their driveway, which has room for four cars, is always kept empty as they think it looks ‘tacky’.

"My neighbours have nine cars total parked in the street," she wrote on the forum.

"They always park two of those cars in front of my house and won’t move them the whole week. We have a regulation where you live that you can’t leave your car parked for more than 48 hours in the same spot.

"They have told me they don’t like to leave their driveway with cars because it looks tacky. Over half the cars they have they don’t even use them. They just use them to safe parking spots for themselves."

But determined to get her revenge on the neighbours, the woman noticed some building work at the back of their house.

"I submitted a ticket with my city and advised them that there might be some illegal residential building without permits,” she said.

More than a year later, they finally got their comeuppance, with the post finishing: "I noticed my neighbours tearing down their second unit last week.

“Word got around our block that a city inspector was there making sure everything was being torn down. Based on what they materials and labor they put into their second unit, I cost them over $100,000 (£90,000)."

Unsurprisingly, the post caused quite a discussion, with many people agreeing it was the right thing to do.

“I can’t imagine caring about how it looks if you park your own car(s) on your driveway,” said one person.

Someone else suggested another way to get revenge: "Accidentally scatter bird seed around their parked cars every day."

A third added: “The driveway things sounds stupid. Never thought of it being tacky to have cars parked in a driveway.”