20 beautiful autumnal baby names and their special meanings

23 September 2022, 10:18

You'll fall in love with these baby names inspired by autumn
You'll fall in love with these baby names inspired by autumn. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

For babies born in the autumn, these names are perfect.

Settling on a baby name is a huge decision for anyone, and often takes a lot of time and research.

Many people like to give their children a name with a special meaning, and in some cases, with reference to the time of year they were born.

And, lucky for people expecting a baby in the autumn time, there are some beautiful baby names for boys and girls with referencing to the fall.

We've put together a list of 20 autumnal baby names we love and the special meanings they hold.

Amber, Willow and Leif are all beautiful baby names with strong connections to the autumnal months
Amber, Willow and Leif are all beautiful baby names with strong connections to the autumnal months. Picture: Getty

Girls

Hazel

  • The name Hazel comes from English origin and means 'hazel tree'. Hazel has also been associated with wisdom and inspiration.

Amber

  • From French and Latin origins, the name amber simply refers to the colour amber, which has connections to the colour of the trees in autumn.

Jora

  • Jora is a Hebrew name which means "autumn rain" and "early rain".

Willow

  • From Old English origins, Willow refers to the Willow Tree, known for their ability to grow and prosper.

Autumn

  • The most obvious name for a baby born in autumn, the name is a feminine name meaning "the season of harvest".

Ginger

  • An English name meaning pure. It also reflects the colours we see on the trees during the Autumnal seasons.

Marigold

  • With British origins, the name Marigold means "golden flower".

Octavia

  • A feminine spin on the word October, Octavia comes from Latin origins and is associated with the Octavia Gens.

Aurelia

  • A feminine version of the name Aurelius meaning "the golden one".

October

  • October simply means "born in October".
Many new parents choose to pick a baby name with a connection to the time of year their little one was born
Many new parents choose to pick a baby name with a connection to the time of year their little one was born. Picture: Getty

Boys

Forrest

  • With English and French origins, this baby name means "of the woods".

Sage

  • A Latin name which means "wise and healthy".

Octavius

  • Male version of Octavia.

Leif

  • Connected to Autumn with the imagery of leaves falling, Leif is the Scandinavian name for leaf.

Phoenix

  • A gender-neutral name which means "dark red" or "crimson" and associated with the mythological bird who rises from the ashes.

Archer

  • An English name meaning "bowman".

Paisley

  • While this is a Scottish name meaning "church or cemetery", it also refers to an autumnal pattern.

Rowan

  • From Irish and English origins, Rowan means "red-haired".

Aki

  • A Japanese name meaning "born in the autumn".

Woody

  • With an American origin, the name Woody means "from the lane in the woods".

