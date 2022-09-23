20 beautiful autumnal baby names and their special meanings

You'll fall in love with these baby names inspired by autumn. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

For babies born in the autumn, these names are perfect.

Settling on a baby name is a huge decision for anyone, and often takes a lot of time and research.

Many people like to give their children a name with a special meaning, and in some cases, with reference to the time of year they were born.

And, lucky for people expecting a baby in the autumn time, there are some beautiful baby names for boys and girls with referencing to the fall.

We've put together a list of 20 autumnal baby names we love and the special meanings they hold.

Amber, Willow and Leif are all beautiful baby names with strong connections to the autumnal months. Picture: Getty

Girls

Hazel

The name Hazel comes from English origin and means 'hazel tree'. Hazel has also been associated with wisdom and inspiration.

Amber

From French and Latin origins, the name amber simply refers to the colour amber, which has connections to the colour of the trees in autumn.

Jora

Jora is a Hebrew name which means "autumn rain" and "early rain".

Willow

From Old English origins, Willow refers to the Willow Tree, known for their ability to grow and prosper.

Autumn

The most obvious name for a baby born in autumn, the name is a feminine name meaning "the season of harvest".

Ginger

An English name meaning pure. It also reflects the colours we see on the trees during the Autumnal seasons.

Marigold

With British origins, the name Marigold means "golden flower".

Octavia

A feminine spin on the word October, Octavia comes from Latin origins and is associated with the Octavia Gens.

Aurelia

A feminine version of the name Aurelius meaning "the golden one".

October

October simply means "born in October".

Many new parents choose to pick a baby name with a connection to the time of year their little one was born. Picture: Getty

Boys

Forrest

With English and French origins, this baby name means "of the woods".

Sage

A Latin name which means "wise and healthy".

Octavius

Male version of Octavia.

Leif

Connected to Autumn with the imagery of leaves falling, Leif is the Scandinavian name for leaf.

Phoenix

A gender-neutral name which means "dark red" or "crimson" and associated with the mythological bird who rises from the ashes.

Archer

An English name meaning "bowman".

Paisley

While this is a Scottish name meaning "church or cemetery", it also refers to an autumnal pattern.

Rowan

From Irish and English origins, Rowan means "red-haired".

Aki

A Japanese name meaning "born in the autumn".

Woody