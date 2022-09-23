20 beautiful autumnal baby names and their special meanings
23 September 2022, 10:18
For babies born in the autumn, these names are perfect.
Settling on a baby name is a huge decision for anyone, and often takes a lot of time and research.
Many people like to give their children a name with a special meaning, and in some cases, with reference to the time of year they were born.
And, lucky for people expecting a baby in the autumn time, there are some beautiful baby names for boys and girls with referencing to the fall.
We've put together a list of 20 autumnal baby names we love and the special meanings they hold.
Girls
Hazel
- The name Hazel comes from English origin and means 'hazel tree'. Hazel has also been associated with wisdom and inspiration.
Amber
- From French and Latin origins, the name amber simply refers to the colour amber, which has connections to the colour of the trees in autumn.
Jora
- Jora is a Hebrew name which means "autumn rain" and "early rain".
Willow
- From Old English origins, Willow refers to the Willow Tree, known for their ability to grow and prosper.
Autumn
- The most obvious name for a baby born in autumn, the name is a feminine name meaning "the season of harvest".
Ginger
- An English name meaning pure. It also reflects the colours we see on the trees during the Autumnal seasons.
Marigold
- With British origins, the name Marigold means "golden flower".
Octavia
- A feminine spin on the word October, Octavia comes from Latin origins and is associated with the Octavia Gens.
Aurelia
- A feminine version of the name Aurelius meaning "the golden one".
October
- October simply means "born in October".
Boys
Forrest
- With English and French origins, this baby name means "of the woods".
Sage
- A Latin name which means "wise and healthy".
Octavius
- Male version of Octavia.
Leif
- Connected to Autumn with the imagery of leaves falling, Leif is the Scandinavian name for leaf.
Phoenix
- A gender-neutral name which means "dark red" or "crimson" and associated with the mythological bird who rises from the ashes.
Archer
- An English name meaning "bowman".
Paisley
- While this is a Scottish name meaning "church or cemetery", it also refers to an autumnal pattern.
Rowan
- From Irish and English origins, Rowan means "red-haired".
Aki
- A Japanese name meaning "born in the autumn".
Woody
- With an American origin, the name Woody means "from the lane in the woods".