Most popular Christmas baby names revealed - including Ivy and Jack

Here's the nation's favourite Christmas themed baby names. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Christmas themed baby names are becoming more popular over the years.

It’s almost that time of year, and we are all very excited about finally enjoying Christmas with our loved ones again.

And it looks like we’re not the only ones who love the festive period, as it turns out plenty of new parents have been naming their children after the most wonderful time of the year.

Last month, the Office of National Statistics released their annual list of the UK's most popular baby names of 2020.

Christmas baby names are getting more popular. Picture: Getty Images

And while Olivia and Oliver were top of the lists for another year running, Christmastrees.co.uk took a deep dive into the results to look at the most popular festive monikers.

Also using sources such as NameBerry and Ideas For Names, the company found that Jack was the most popular, with 2,900 little Jacks born last year.

While the name means ‘God is Gracious’, it has also been linked to the famous Christmas character Jack Frost.

Theodore was up next, with the moniker meaning ‘God’s Gift’, and 2,737 newborns were given the name.

Unsurprisingly, Joseph was third with 1,437 born in 2020. The name features in the Bible as Mary’s husband.

David, Gabriel, Jesse and Michael were also high up, as well as Felix, Jasper and Alfred, which is taken from the old English aelf and means 'elf'.

As for girls' names, Ivy topped the list, with 2,166 babies born in 2020.

This festive plant is used during the winter solstice celebrations to ward off evil spirits.

Grace was number two, with 2,010 newborns given the moniker, while Evie - the Latin form of Eve - was third with 1,793 babies named Evie.

Parents are naming their kids after the festive period. Picture: Alamy

Bella, Lucy, Maria and Robyn were also high on the list, with Holly at number eight.

Maryam was number nine, while Clara - which means ‘bright’ and ‘clear’ - came in tenth.

See the full list of popular Christmas names below:

Boys:

Jack Theodore Joseph David Gabriel Jesse Michael Felix Jasper Alfred

Girls: