Stacey Solomon shares new photos with baby Rose as she opens up on struggles

Stacey Solomon has opened up about breastfeeding her newborn baby Rose.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon has posted an adorable new photo of her daughter on Instagram.

The 32-year-old also shares Rex, two, with fiancé Joe Swash, and is mum to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships.

And on Monday, Stacey revealed she was worn out after treating the kids to a fun-filled Halloween celebration.

Stacey Solomon opened up about breastfeeding baby Rose. Picture: Instagram

Alongside an adorable photo of little Rose in her arms, she said: "Good morning after spending the night running between the bedroom and the garden last night swapping with Joe so we could both be with the boys for Halloween I am knackered today.

"But the boys went back to school today so I’m spending the day in the comfiest tracksuit I can find feeding up this little pumpkin and trying to sleep eat feed and repeat today.

"Hope you’re all okay and had a lovely Halloween. Happy first of November everyone which in my language means hello Christmas love you all."

Stacey and Joe celebrated Halloween at home in Pickle Cottage, where the whole family dressed up as characters from Monsters Inc.

While Stacey had a Celia costume, her son Leighton donned an inflatable Mike Wazowski outfit and even baby Rose was dressed up as Boo.

The boys and their friends even enjoyed their own mini spooky disco in the back garden after doing some Trick or Treating.

This comes after baby Rose was born on October 4, with Stacey recently sharing a photo of the little one just a day after she was born surrounded by pumpkins.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote: "My dad took this picture the day after Rose was born."

Stacey Solomon shared a photo of Rose a day after she was born. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Loose Women star Stacey has opened up about breastfeeding her kids.

She previously said she had struggled with youngest son Rex, telling her followers it was tougher than she thought it would be.

She told her followers at the time: "I'm struggling again with feeding this time around, so spending all of my energy trying to feed, eat, and rest.

"Also seeing local breastfeeding specialists and the community midwives who have been incredible, so hoping for a more positive journey in the end this time but not putting pressure on myself.

"Even though it makes me a bit sad. Whatever will be will be."