Stacey Solomon reveals family’s epic matching costumes for baby Rose's first Halloween

Stacey Solomon has revealed she dressed up as a Disney character for Halloween this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her incredible family Halloween this year.

The Loose Women star and her family chose to dress up in Monsters Inc inspired costumes, with baby Rose even getting involved.

While Stacey, 32, was dressed as Celia, her fiancé Joe Swash also wore a monster costume wearing a blue onesie and knitted beanie.

Stacey Solomon dressed up as a Monsters Inc character for Halloween. Picture: Instagram

Their kids also got into the spirit, with eldest Zachary, 13, donning a Randall costume, Rex, 2, wearing a Sully outfit and Leighton, nine, going as Mike Wazowski.

We THINK baby Rose was dressed up as little Boo, with an adorable knitted pink dress and hat.

Sharing photos of the matching outfits on Instagram, Stacey told her followers: “👻 Happy Halloween 👻 lots of love from me and my little monsters 😂

“Joe and Leighton were in charge of Halloween this year and they tried so hard bless em. 😂 My snake hair is cracking me up 😂 To be fair it’s better than my actual hair right now…

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got into the spooky spirit. Picture: Instagram

“It’s made me laugh so much all night. Love you Joe Joe. The boys went trick or treating like this 😂 and then we had a little disco in the garden looking like absolute weirdos 😂 “

She added: “Hope this brings you as much joy as it brought us tonight. It’s so ridiculous it makes me love it even more 😂 Love you all 🖤.”

Stacey added that Rex 'loved being a monster, while Leighton's huge costume could barely fit through the door.

Unsurprisingly, her followers couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: “Best family fancy dress ever [laughing emoji] Well done guys! Xxx'”.

“This is hands down the best Halloween pictures I have seen [lovestruck emojis],” said another, while a third added: “Stacey!!! This is cracking me up. Your feet!! Best Halloween costumes of 2021 in my opinion.”

Stacey and her family had a very busy Halloween over the weekend, with Joe and the boys creating some incredible biscuit Spiders, made out of Oreos with chocolate sticks used to make the legs.

The kids then had their very one Halloween disco in the garden to mark the spooky holiday.