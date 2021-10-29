Stacey Solomon returns to social media with adorable tribute to baby Rose

29 October 2021, 07:26

Stacey Solomon has made a return to Instagram with an update about baby Rose after three days away.

Stacey Solomon has shared an adorable tribute to her baby girl Rose.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram for the first time in three days to tell her followers that she and her fiancée Joe Swash had been to the registry office to register Rose’s birth.

All births in England must be registered within 42 days of the child being born.

While new mums usually register the birth at the hospital where they gave birth, Stacey, 32, had a home birth.

Marking the milestone, the mum-of-four posted a series of close-up photos of baby Rose in a pink onesie and matching headband.

She wrote: “🌹 𝑂ℎ 𝐻𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑜 𝑅𝑜𝑠𝑒 🌹 The most beautiful Rose I ever did see…🥲 Three and a half weeks of loving you, my daughter 😭..

“Today we officially registered our little Rose and then she was so awake and alert so we spent the rest of the day with her sat on my furry legs while we all stared at her, talking and singing (mostly baby shark courtesy of Rex 😂) .

“We think she might chose to sleep all day tomorrow 😂 Happy Thursday everyone I hope this makes you smile as much as it did us today…♥️🌹”

Stacey Solomon has shared a string of photos of newborn Rose
Stacey Solomon has shared a string of photos of newborn Rose. Picture: Instagram

In another snap the birth certificate could also be seen, with the little one’s full name Rose Opal Esme Solomon-Swash.

The couple chose to use Opal as their daughter's middle name as is it the birthstone for both Stacey and Rose, who share a birthday.

Fans couldn’t wait to comment on the sweet pics, with many pointing out little Rose looks exactly like Stacey’s youngest son Rex, two.

“Wow, it’s like looking at Rex,” said one person, while another wrote: “She’s the image of Rex!”

Stacey Solomon registered baby Rose's birth this week
Stacey Solomon registered baby Rose's birth this week. Picture: Instagram

A third added: “She is literally Rex’s double!!!!”.

As well as sharing Rose and Rex with Joe, Stacey is also mum to Leighton, nine, and Zachary, 13, from previous relationships, while Joe shares son Harry with his ex.

Earlier in the day, Stacey posted a video of son Rex playing with his little sister and explained that it was a special day.

"Good morning from Rex and Rose we have to get up and out early today for registration day,” she wrote.

