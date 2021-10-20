Stacey Solomon praised by Emily Andre for opening up about breastfeeding struggles

20 October 2021, 09:50

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Peter Andre's wife Emily has praised Stacey Solomon for admitting her breastfeeding struggles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emily Andre has praised Stacey Solomon for speaking candidly about her struggles with breastfeeding.

The NHS doctor, 32, who shares kids Amelia, seven, and Theo, three, with her husband Peter Andre, said she also found breastfeeding difficult.

Writing in her OK! magazine column, Emily said: "Stacey is doing the right thing by not putting too much pressure on herself, because the more stressed you are the harder it will be."

Emily shares two kids with Peter Andre
Emily shares two kids with Peter Andre. Picture: Instagram/Emily Macdonagh

Emily also opened up about her own breastfeeding journey, saying she wished she'd 'reached out' sooner.

She continued: "It’s about staying positive and if you do end up not managing to carry on then that’s absolutely fine – you shouldn’t feel disappointed in yourself in any way. It’s a choice at the end of the day and not everyone finds breastfeeding easy."

Stacey, who has just welcomed daughter Rose with husband Joe Swash, first opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding after she welcomed son Rex in 2019.

Stacey welcomed baby Rosie on her 32nd birthday
Stacey welcomed baby Rosie on her 32nd birthday. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She said at the time: "Breastfeeding never happened for me the way that I imagined. I did my best to try and master it, but it wasn't to be."

Stacey recently told fans that she was also struggling with newborn Rose, saying: "I’m struggling again with feeding this time around so spending all of my energy trying to feed, eat and rest.

"Also seeing local breastfeeding specialists and the community midwives who have been incredible so hoping for a more positive journey, in the end, this time but not putting pressure on myself."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Sainsbury's is banning the sale of fireworks

Sainsbury's ban fireworks as other supermarkets issue update

Lifestyle

Can you guess the Netflix title from the emojis?

Only true Netflix addicts will ace this quiz! Can you guess the show from the emojis?

Lifestyle

Paige from Gogglebox has hit out at her mum

Gogglebox’s Paige Deville calls her mum ‘a disgrace’ after quitting show

Gogglebox

Where is the waterfall in Emmerdale? Here's what we know...

Inside Emmerdale's 'biggest ever stunt' with waterfall scenes filmed at a white water attraction

TV & Movies

Peter Andre says he's the 'most ill' he's been in years

Concerns for Peter Andre as he says he’s the ‘most ill he’s been in three years’
We've got some great ideas and inspiration for Halloween baking

Halloween 2021: Delicious recipes, baking kits, spooky cake moulds and ready made brownies

Lifestyle

The Hunter's Moon will be most visible Wednesday afternoon

October's 'Hunter Moon' set to light up skies this week

Lifestyle

Get to know the actor who plays Theo in You season 3

Who plays Theo in You season 3? Dylan Arnold's age, Instagram, and other work revealed

TV & Movies

The fate of Love revealed...

Does Love die in You season 3?

TV & Movies

Alana and Jason were paired on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are Alana Lister and Jason Engler now?

TV & Movies

How old is Love in You?

How old is Love in You season 3?

TV & Movies

Here's the baby names that are going extinct

The least popular baby names of 2020 revealed

Lifestyle

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in this red ensemble

Where is Kate Middleton's red pleated midi skirt from and where can I buy it?

Royals

Royal Mint have released a new collection of 50p coins to commemorate The Snowman

Royal Mint release new 50p Snowman coin just in time for Christmas

Lifestyle