Stacey Solomon praised by Emily Andre for opening up about breastfeeding struggles

By Polly Foreman

Peter Andre's wife Emily has praised Stacey Solomon for admitting her breastfeeding struggles.

Emily Andre has praised Stacey Solomon for speaking candidly about her struggles with breastfeeding.

The NHS doctor, 32, who shares kids Amelia, seven, and Theo, three, with her husband Peter Andre, said she also found breastfeeding difficult.

Writing in her OK! magazine column, Emily said: "Stacey is doing the right thing by not putting too much pressure on herself, because the more stressed you are the harder it will be."

Emily shares two kids with Peter Andre. Picture: Instagram/Emily Macdonagh

Emily also opened up about her own breastfeeding journey, saying she wished she'd 'reached out' sooner.

She continued: "It’s about staying positive and if you do end up not managing to carry on then that’s absolutely fine – you shouldn’t feel disappointed in yourself in any way. It’s a choice at the end of the day and not everyone finds breastfeeding easy."

Stacey, who has just welcomed daughter Rose with husband Joe Swash, first opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding after she welcomed son Rex in 2019.

Stacey welcomed baby Rosie on her 32nd birthday. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She said at the time: "Breastfeeding never happened for me the way that I imagined. I did my best to try and master it, but it wasn't to be."

Stacey recently told fans that she was also struggling with newborn Rose, saying: "I’m struggling again with feeding this time around so spending all of my energy trying to feed, eat and rest.

"Also seeing local breastfeeding specialists and the community midwives who have been incredible so hoping for a more positive journey, in the end, this time but not putting pressure on myself."