Stacey Solomon wanted to call her daughter Autumn before realising initials spelt rude word

Stacey Solomon hasn't yet decided on a name for her first daughter. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon hasn't yet decided on a name for her daughter who was born last week.

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she had planned to call her daughter Autumn, but then realised that her initials would spell a rude word.

The Loose Women star, 32, welcomed her first daughter last week on her 32nd birthday, and she hasn't yet decided on a name for the newborn.

She and her partner Joe Swash had wanted to name their baby Autumn, but they had changed their mind after realising the initials would be 'ASS'.

Stacey and Joe welcomed their first baby last week. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey told her Instagram followers: "We loved the name Autumn but then we realised her initials would be ASS.

"So it helped us rule out all of the 'A' names."

Stacey and Joe haven't yet decided on a name, but she did say that they are narrowing down their choices.

She told fans: "There's a few we love so we are calling her those at the moment and seeing which one suits her the best I know that probably sounds silly."

Stacey gave birth on her 32nd birthday. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey also recently asked fans for advice on the name, saying: "Good Morning, Toes up from princess pickle this morning…

"She's got mummy's toes I've never felt so proud. All of the boys are in school today..

"So Joe and me are going to spend the day getting the baby name books out and hopefully find out what her name is.

"Any ideas welcome… I love hearing ideas for names, my mind is completely blank".