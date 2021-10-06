Proud dad Joe Swash shares adorable tribute to new baby daughter and fiancé Stacey Solomon

6 October 2021, 07:10

Joe Swash has gushed over his new daughter
Joe Swash has gushed over his new daughter. Picture: Instagram
Heart reporter

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have welcomed their first daughter together this week.

Joe Swash has broken his silence after welcoming his first daughter earlier this week.

The former EastEnders star’s fiancée Stacey Solomon announced the news she had given birth on Monday with a string of beautiful photos on Instagram.

She told her followers: “🤍 She’s Here 🤍 Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter…

Joe Swash commented on Stacey Solomon's Instagram post
Joe Swash commented on Stacey Solomon's Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

“We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…🖤”

And Joe, 39, was quick to comment on the post, with an adorable message for his little family.

He wrote: “My darling girls. I love you more than you’ll ever know,” before joking: “October 4th is going to be an expensive day for daddy xxxx”.

Stacey also shared photos of Joe doting over their daughter - who hasn’t got a name yet - where he can be seen holding her and smiling.

Joe Swash was seen cuddling his newborn girl
Joe Swash was seen cuddling his newborn girl. Picture: Instagram

Elsewhere on the Loose Women star’s Instagram Stories, she revealed to her 4.7million followers how she gave birth at home in Pickle Cottage on her 32nd birthday.

The videos start with Stacey seen in a hospital bed, with the caption: "I woke up feeling a little twingey so I went to check in on her. She seemed happy as Larry and the contractions weren’t too strong, so I went home…"

"Seriously regretted not staying in hospital and getting an epidural,” she then wrote.

The video then shows the moments after their daughter arrived, with Stacey adding: "And then… Our darling daughter… "

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed their first daughter
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed their first daughter. Picture: Instagram
Stacey Solomon documented the birth of her daughter on Instagram
Stacey Solomon documented the birth of her daughter on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

In a final video, Stacey is lying in bed with her sons Leighton, nine, and Zacharay, 13, as Joe changes the nappy of their baby daughter.

Stacey finished the string of clips: "Born at pickle cottage on mummy’s birthday… Welcome to the world darling girl we love you more than you’ll ever know."

The little one is joining the family with Stacey and Joe's two-year-old son Rex, as well as Stacey’s boys Leighton and Zacharay and Joe's son Harry, 14, from a previous relationship.

