Stacey Solomon shares stunning baby bump pictures taken by her father

20 September 2021, 16:59

Stacey shared the photos on Instagram
Stacey shared the photos on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon has shared some stunning photos of her baby bump taken by her dad.

Stacey Solomon has shared some new photos of her baby bump taken by her father David.

The Loose Women star, 31, who is expecting a baby with her partner Joe Swash, is just weeks away from her due date, and she has now posed for a new photoshoot in the back garden of her home.

She captioned the stunning pictures: "Taking in every last second. Thank you dad for helping me make special memories tonight... I wish I'd done this every time but I'm so glad we did it this time. For the last time...

"So grateful for the chance to grow you little one now we cant wait to meet you...

"p.s these are completely raw and unedited so if you see some knickers sorry. They really are inconvenient knickers aren’t they 😂😂".

Stacey, who is mum to Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine, and Rex, two, is expecting her first daughter.

She also took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes videos of the photoshoot.

Stacey's dad took the stunning photos
Stacey's dad took the stunning photos. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey wrote: "My dad has come round to take some special pictures before it's too late. I've never taken proper bump pictures that aren't on a phone, but I remember with Rex how gutted I was I didn't get any special ones.

Stacey also shared a behind-the-scenes video
Stacey also shared a behind-the-scenes video. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"I know I've bored everyone to tears with the bump spam but I can't help it. This will be the last time we do this and we didn't think we'd get this time around so I'm making the most of it all.

"Thank you dad... Love you to the moon and back."

