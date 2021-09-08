Stacey Solomon shows off incredible new utility room as she rushes to finish home renovations

Stacey has been renovating her Essex home. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Polly Foreman

Stacey Solomon has been renovating her stunning 'Pickle Cottage' Essex home.

Stacey Solomon has showed off the results of her latest home renovation, posting photos of her beautiful new utility room.

The Loose Women star, 31, who is pregnant with her first daughter, has named it the 'green room', and has painted it a lovely mint green colour.

Alongside the photos, she wrote: "The green room.

"The utility on the other hand has been coming along so quickly and I'm so so happy with it.

Stacey has renovated her green room. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"The people working on it with us are incredible and so hardworking and just so talented. The units are in and Today the tiles are going in."

The flooring in the room isn't yet complete, but she has installed lots of cupboards and shelves.

Stacey calls it the 'green room'. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey wrote: "It makes me so excited to put a load on. I can't wait to put the handles in and the wall tiles will be done today."

Stacey is due to give birth in a matter of weeks, and she recently posted a tribute to her baby bump on Instagram.

The utility room has come a long way... Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She wrote: "I Love you Bump 💫 I love your furriness 😂 your glittery stretch marks and my scar you’ve managed to stretch in to a baby bun bun 🥲 I just know when this is all over I’ll be so sad to see you slowly go down, and I’m just so grateful for everything you’re doing right now.

"All to make our little girl… And to you in there little one… You are enough 💫 There will always be someone out there who may make you feel a little less than you should, or that something about you isn’t good enough. But I promise you, you’ll always be perfect. The perfect you.

"Everything about you is who you are and that is more than enough. It always will be. No matter what the world leads you to believe. Never forget it. I love you to the moon and stars and back again. 🖤".