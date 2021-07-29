Stacey Solomon reveals incredible home makeover with new room for son Zachary

Emotional Stacey Solomon has revealed her son's new bedroom complete with an incredible gaming chair.

Stacey Solomon has unveiled her son Zachary’s new bedroom after he finally got a space of his own earlier this week.

The Loose Women star, 31, moved house earlier this year and has been busy putting her own stamp on the gorgeous cottage.

But while her two teenage boys have always shared a room, now she has put up a stud wall to separate them.

Stacey Solomon has transformed her sons' rooms. Picture: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey said: “It's taken months but it was so so worth it. It was just one big room before and my dad put a stud wall in the middle for them because he did the same for me and my sister when we were teenagers."

While Leighton, nine, and Zachary's bedrooms are now separate, a door leads from one room to the other.

Stacey - who also shares youngest son Rex, one, with fiancé Joe Swash - went on to post photos of Zachary’s new room which features an incredible desk and gaming chair.

Stacey Solomon has showed off her boys' bedrooms. Picture: Instagram

It also has a cactus lamp, lego blocks, some sweets and a cuddly teddy bear.

Filming her eldest son’s reaction as he moved into his new room, Stacey said: "We've finally finally done it. It felt like moving in all over again.”

She then asked Zachary: "Are you happy?"

"I'm very, very happy, it's lovely," he told her.

Stacey added: "Oh I've never been so excited for the boys, especially Zachy. 13 years and he's finally got his own room. Even though they still would love sharing. When we first moved here they wanted to share. I'm just so excited for them."

Finishing off her montage, Stacey concluded: "I love you boys to the moon and back again. I hope you make the best memories in here... I'll miss you. Because now I'm pretty sure I won't see you all summer."