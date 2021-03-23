Inside Stacey Solomon's incredible new home with Joe Swash as she shares first photos

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has posted photos of her new house on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon has shared the first glimpse of her incredible new family home.

The Loose Women star moved into her dream house with fiancé Joe Swash this week, along with her three children Zach, 13, Leighton, eight, and one-year-old Rex.

Reportedly costing £1.2million, the Tudor style building - which they’ve named Pickle Cottage - is in Essex which is closer to the couple’s family.

And taking to her Instagram account, Stacey have now shown off the huge children's playhouse in the garden.

Stacey Solomon has shown off her new garden on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon has given a glimpse of her AGA on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Filming the moment her sons spotted it, Stacey says: "Rex and Leighton's first reaction. Straight to the Wendi house.

"It's exactly where i would've ran to when I was little."

Inside the very fancy Wendy house, there are floral curtains and rugs on the floor.

Leighton can be heard saying: "It's pretty good in here, you know.

"A radiator, a table, chairs and even a hammock. We've got a hammock."

Stacey also shared a sweet snap of the family posing outside the front of their new home.

She penned: “Home Sweet Home. And so a new chapter begins.

“We can not even describe how strange it feels that this is home. 😭 Never in a million years did we ever think this would be.

“We feel so lucky and are so grateful to have found this hidden treasure closer to our family and further out.

“We can’t wait to fill it with love and give it our everything. To raise our family here. And to just start a fresh.”

She added: “I’m very emotional for some reason. It still hasn’t sunk in and doesn’t quite feel real. Thank you for all of your supportive, kind, loving messages.

Stacey Solomon has nicknamed her house 'Pickle cottage'. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon is enjoying her new home. Picture: Instagram

“We love you to the moon and back and I can’t wait to show you around... 🖤 Here’s to the next chapter in pickle cottage.”

This comes after the 31-year-old shared a closer look at her new home last week, with wooden beams decorating the outside of the property.

The kitchen is fitted with oak cupboards and an AGA, which the star is just getting to grips with.

Admitting the house needs ‘love and TLC’, Stacey previously told fans she would be sharing her home improvement journey.

She said: "I can't wait to bring you all here and tap to tidy the life out of everything. I can't wait to have a whole new project and adventure to start with you all."

