Stacey Solomon gives sweet update after son Rex rushed to hospital for the second time

Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet update on Rex. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon has shared her joy after two-year-old Rex returned home after his hospital dash.

After a tough few days, Stacey Solomon updated her fans of how two-year-old Rex is getting on.

The Loose Women star's youngest son needed stitches last week after he cut his lip while running around the garden.

After staying overnight in hospital, the tot was taken home to rest, but Stacey, 31, had to rush him back again after his temperature spiked.

Stacey Solomon shared a photo of Rex. Picture: Instagram

But it looks like Rex - who Stacey shares with fiancé Joe Swash - is on the mend as he has now returned home.

Posting two adorable snaps of her son cuddling up to their dogs Theo and Peanut, Stacey told her 4.5million Instagram followers: "Home sweet Home.

"Theo’s face is just a mood, it’s exactly how I feel right now to be tucked up with these three.”

She continued: "Thank you for your loveliness all week. I love you all" next to a black heart emoji, before adding: "i’m going to rest this bump and my swollen hoofs. I think I could sleep for a week."

She finally wrote: "Pickle we love you to the moon and back always…"

This comes after Stacey - who is pregnant with her fourth child - revealed on Thursday night that she had taken her son Rex back to A&E.

Sharing a photo of herself laying on a hospital bed, she explained: "Aw guys... we are back in triage because Rex's temperature has been spiking tonight.

"They're sure it's all ok but because he's little and post op they won't take any risks, so it looks like we are in for the long haul tonight."

Stacey Solomon shared an update from hospital. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, now that she’s back home and Rex is feeling better, Stacey has been asking fans to send her their baby name suggestions.

She posted: "We have literally no names whatsoever!

"We've run out of boys names and have never had to think of girl names so we are lost.

"But I can't stop thinking about it! What are your favourite names?"

Stacey is already mum to 14-year-old Zachary and nine-year-old Leighton from previous relationships.