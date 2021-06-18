Stacey Solomon reveals Rex is back in hospital after his temperature 'spikes'

Stacey Solomon is back in the hospital with Rex. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon's two-year-old son Rex is back in hospital after being discharged earlier in the week.

Stacey Solomon was forced to return to hospital last night with her son Rex after his temperature increased.

The two-year-old had to have treatment earlier in the week when he fell over in the garden and split his lip.

31-year-old Stacey was forced to spend the night in A&E with her youngest son as he had stitches put in.

Stacey Solomon is back in the hospital with Rex. Picture: Instagram

But despite the pair being discharged from the hospital, Stacey shared a picture of herself lying on a hospital bed wearing a mask at 10.50pm last night.

She wrote: "Aw guys... We are back in triage because Rex's temperature has been spiking tonight.

"They're sure it's all ok but because he's little and post op they won't take any risks, so it looks like we are in for the long haul tonight.

"It's been the longest, most emotional week. I honestly don't know how I've even got one eyelash still on 😂😭."

Speaking earlier this week Stacey revealed Rex - who she shares with fiancé Joe Swash - suffered a nasty fall in the garden.

Stacey Solomon shared a photo from hospital. Picture: Instagram

Speaking on Instagram she told fans the ordeal left Joe in tears, as she told followers: "We had a nightmare yesterday.

“Rex fell over in the garden and we were like, 'Up you get.' Then we looked and it was not an 'up you get' situation.

"He hurt his lip so we took him into A&E and he had some little butterfly strips put on."

She added: "I'm going back today to get him proper stitches, because it's in a really awkward place.

"But he was so good and he didn't make a sound. He was just like: 'Yeah, fix it,' to the doctor. But he was so good."

Stacey then turned the phone to Joe, saying: "Joe on the other hand..."

Joe replied: "Honestly, when the kids are hurt I panic like nobody's business."

Stacey added: "He had to leave the room and he was crying. Bless your soul. I'll be looking after Joe today more than Rex - I love you."

When Rex had his treatment, she later shared a photo of her holding her little boy's hand, with the toddler wearing his medical bracelet.

She wrote: "I got my pickle back. Love you all to the moon and back".

Meanwhile, Stacey and Joe are expecting their second child together.

Stacey is already mum to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, while she and Joe share two-year-old Rex.