Stacey Solomon left emotional as she shares update on Rex, two, after spending the night in hospital

Stacey Solomon cradled her two-year-old son Rex from his hospital bed after he injured himself.

Stacey Solomon has had a tough week after rushing her youngest son to hospital.

On Monday, two-year-old Rex hurt his lip when he fell over in the garden.

Stacey - who shares the tot with fiancé Joe Swash - was then forced to take him to A&E so he could have stitches.

Stacey Solomon shared a photo from hospital. Picture: Instagram

After spending the night in hospital, the 31-year-old updated her fans while she waited for Rex to come back from treatment.

Sharing a photo of her and Rex holding hands, she wrote: "I got my pickle back. Love you all to the moon and back", before adding a string of crying emojis.

Looking emotional, Stacey also followed it up with a photo of herself holding her sleeping son while praising the NHS.

She told fans: "Everything went so well. We will be back home soon. Thank you for your lovely kind messages.

Stacey Solomon was over the moon to be reunited with Rex. Picture: Instagram

"Thank you to everyone here at @bhrut_nhs from giving birth here to fixing the pickles, your staff and everyone who works so hard in your trust have always been amazing.

"And I know first hand how busy and hard-worked you all are. So grateful to our NHS always and forever… Thank you for all that you do.

"You're so incredible and we're so lucky to have you."

She later posted a video of Rex running around the garden with her two other sons, Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine.

This comes after Rex had to get proper stitches put into his injured lip as the ‘awkward’ position of the cut made butterfly stitches "too fiddly".

Stacey waited at the hospital on Monday, but was forced to go home after there were no beds.

After receiving a call to bring Rex overnight, the pair stayed until he could be seen by a doctor first thing.

This comes after Stacey revealed that Joe had broken down in tears after Rex's accident.

She told followers: "He hurt his lip so we took him into A&E and he had some little butterfly strips put on."

"I'm going back today to get him proper stitches, because it's in a really awkward place.

"But he was so good and he didn't make a sound. He was just like: 'Yeah, fix it,' to the doctor. But he was so good."

Stacey then turned the phone to 39-year-old Joe, saying: "Joe on the other hand..."

Joe replied: "Honestly, when the kids are hurt I panic like nobody's business.”

She added: "He had to leave the room and he was crying. Bless your soul. I'll be looking after Joe today more than Rex - I love you."