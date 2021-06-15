Pregnant Stacey Solomon rushes son Rex, 2, to hospital after 'nightmare' accident

Stacey Solomon had to spend the night in hospital with her son Rex.

Stacey Solomon had to take her youngest son to the hospital this week after he suffered an accident.

The pregnant star revealed on Monday that she and fiancé Joe Swash had a nightmare weekend after their two-year-old fell over in the garden.

Mum-of-three Stacey was then forced to take Rex to the hospital so he could have stitches.

Stacey Solomon had to take Rex to hospital. Picture: Instagram

Explaining what happened after her little one tripped, she told her Instagram followers: "We looked and realised it was not an 'up you get situation.

"He hurt his lip so we took him to A&E and he got some butterfly stitches put on.

"I'm going back today to get some proper stitches because it's in a really awkward place.”

Stacey later updated her followers: “The ward called and they're really lovely and they've got a bed.

“So they want us to come in tonight to make sure the stitches get done first thing in the morning with him.

Stacey Solomon prepared for her trip to the hospital. Picture: Instagram

"So I'm going to write a list, pack a bag, maybe have a shower, feed all the kids, and feed him up as much as I can before midnight.

“Hopefully it will get done quickly in the morning and we'll be back home. But happy, happy Monday!"

Stacey then uploaded a photo of her laptop and a to-do list, as she said: "I'm in Rex's room packing his bag and downloading Moana ... and some Friends episodes for me.”

The 31-year-old made sure to pack a big cuddly rabbit for the overnight stay, as well as a bag of snacks to keep them going.

In another post, Stacey added she was also bringing fluffy slippers, an eye mask, toiletries, spare clothes and a pillow.

Stacey Solomon had to spend the night in hospital. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Stacey told fans Rex's accident had left her fiancé Joe in tears.

She told followers: "He hurt his lip so we took him into A&E and he had some little butterfly strips put on."

"I'm going back today to get him proper stitches, because it's in a really awkward place.

"But he was so good and he didn't make a sound. He was just like: 'Yeah, fix it,' to the doctor. But he was so good."

Stacey then turned the phone to 39-year-old Joe, saying: "Joe on the other hand..."

Stacey Solomon packed an overnight bag for Rex. Picture: Instagram

Joe replied: "Honestly, when the kids are hurt I panic like nobody's business.”

She added: "He had to leave the room and he was crying. Bless your soul. I'll be looking after Joe today more than Rex - I love you."

Meanwhile, Stacey and Joe are expecting their second child together.

Stacey is already mum to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, while she and Joe share two-year-old Rex.