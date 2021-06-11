Has Stacey Solomon announced the gender of her baby?

Stacey Solomon baby gender: is she having a boy or girl? And will she announce it?

Stacey Solomon recently announced that she's expecting her fourth baby, and we couldn't be happier for her.

The Loose Women star, 31, announced the wonderful news on Instagram.

Sharing a photo with partner Joe Swash, and kids Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine, and Rex, two, she wrote: "We are growing another pickle 👶🏻 We’ve never felt so grateful... I have no words.

"We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle 🥺".

Here's everything we know about when we might find out the gender of the baby.

What is the gender of Stacey Solomon's baby?

We don't yet know whether she's expecting a boy or girl, but Stacey has promised to update fans when she knows.

After one fan asked her whether she'll be finding out the sex on Instagram, Stacey replied: "Yes we are 100 percent going to find out. I'm too impatient and I want to decorate the nursery with a theme so we really want to know.

"I will let you all know really soon."

Stacey first shared the news that she's expecting in a collection of Instagram stories on Wednesday June 9.

Stacey doesn't know the gender of her baby yet. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

First, she shared a photo of the sky alongside the caption: "Sorry I've been so quiet...

"But we have something we are excited to share with you...

"I feel so nervous for so many reasons..."

She followed it up with a picture of a negative pregnancy test, writing: "For a really long time we've been trying for another pickle...

"It didn't work out and this was our news quite a few times...

Stacey announced that she was expecting on her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already...

Stacey then posted a photo of her and Joe's hands entwined, writing: "For while now I've felt so yuck and even though I thought about what it felt like I didn't even want to go and check at first because well, just because, you know (I don't even like to write it).

"But yesterday we went to check what was going on... And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat my tummy".

Stacey then shared a photo of the ultrasound, revealing that she had told her sons and they are so excited for the arrival.