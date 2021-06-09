Stacey Solomon announces she's pregnant with her fourth child
9 June 2021, 20:49
Stacey Solomon announced on Instagram that she is expecting a baby.
Stacey Solomon has announced that she's expecting her fourth child.
The Loose Women presenter, 31, took to her Instagram stories to share the wonderful news, sharing a number of posts about the pregnancy.
- Stacey Solomon shows off incredible transformation of kids' Wendy house
- Stacey Solomon receives touching message from grandmother of sick girl she sent a teddy to in hospital
- Stacey Solomon shows off ‘Pickle Cottage’ with incredible tour of her new house
She started with a photo of a blue sky, writing: "Sorry I've been so quiet...
"But we have something we are excited to share with you...
"I feel so nervous for so many reasons..."
She then shared a photo of a negative pregnancy test, writing: "For a really long time we've been trying for another pickle...
"It didn't work out and this was our news quite a few times...
"We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already...
Stacey then followed it up with a photo of her and Joe's hands entwined, writing: "For while now I've felt so yuck and even though I thought about what it felt like I didn't even want to go and check at first because well, just because, you know (I don't even like to write it).
"But yesterday we went to check what was going on... And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat my tummy".
Stacey then shared a photo of the ultrasound, revealing that she had told the boys and they are so excited for the arrival.
This will be Stacey's fourth child. She is already mum to Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine, and Rex, two.
Stacey also shared a photo of the whole family, writing alongside it: "We are growing another pickle 👶🏻 We’ve never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle 🥺".
Congratulations to Stacey, Joe and the whole family!
Check out Stacey's podcast: Here We Go Again
Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify