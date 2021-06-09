Stacey Solomon announces she's pregnant with her fourth child

Stacey Solomon has announced that she's having a baby! Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Polly Foreman

Stacey Solomon announced on Instagram that she is expecting a baby.

Stacey Solomon has announced that she's expecting her fourth child.

The Loose Women presenter, 31, took to her Instagram stories to share the wonderful news, sharing a number of posts about the pregnancy.

She started with a photo of a blue sky, writing: "Sorry I've been so quiet...

"But we have something we are excited to share with you...

Stacey announced the wonderful news on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"I feel so nervous for so many reasons..."

She then shared a photo of a negative pregnancy test, writing: "For a really long time we've been trying for another pickle...

"It didn't work out and this was our news quite a few times...

Stacey shared a number of photos on her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

This will be Joe and Stacey's second child together. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already...

Stacey then followed it up with a photo of her and Joe's hands entwined, writing: "For while now I've felt so yuck and even though I thought about what it felt like I didn't even want to go and check at first because well, just because, you know (I don't even like to write it).

Stacey shared a photo of the ultrasound. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey is already mum to three boys. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"But yesterday we went to check what was going on... And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat my tummy".

Stacey then shared a photo of the ultrasound, revealing that she had told the boys and they are so excited for the arrival.

This will be Stacey's fourth child. She is already mum to Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine, and Rex, two.

Stacey also shared a photo of the whole family, writing alongside it: "We are growing another pickle 👶🏻 We’ve never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle 🥺".

Congratulations to Stacey, Joe and the whole family!

