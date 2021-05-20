Stacey Solomon shows off incredible transformation of kids' Wendy house

By Polly Foreman

Stacey has showed off her DIY skills by painting her kids' tired old Wendy House.

Stacey Solomon has showed off her brand-new Wendy House on Instagram, which is the latest project in her renovations of her £1.2million mansion.

The Loose Women star, 31, who is mum to the mother to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, eight, and Rex, 23 months, took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she'd given the tired old House a new lease of life with grey paint.

Stacey decided to give her Tudor-style Wendy House a lick of paint. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She also hung a flower wreath at the door, and put flowers outside the front of the house.

Stacey previoously shared a video of the old Wendy House, writing: "It's the first day it hasn't rained in ages so I'm going to start painting the Wendy house. I had to get someone in to fix the rotten wood because I'm not that skilled. So I'm excited to paint it.

She then shared an update, saying: "I've only done the front... I decided to try a different lighter colour because I thought if it looks wrong it's easy to change it to black..."

She showed off the stunning results on her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Once she had finished the exterior, Stacey said: "Can't wait to decorate the inside and I might even paint the paving slabs."

Stacey has been frequently updating her fans on the renovations of her and Joe Swash's new home, which they have named Pickle Cottage.

