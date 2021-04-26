Stacey Solomon receives touching message from grandmother of sick girl she sent a teddy to in hospital

Stacey Solomon shared the message to Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Polly Foreman

Stacey Solomon has shared a message she received from the grandmother of a girl she have a teddy bear to many years ago.

Stacey Solomon has shared a touching message she received from the grandmother of a sick little girl she showed kindness to several years ago.

The 31-year-old gifted the girl, who was in hospital with a brain tumour, a teddy bear - and the family of the child got back in touch with Stacey over the weekend.

Stacey Solomon shared an Instagram story following the tragic news that Ashley Cain's daughter Azaylia had lost her battle with leukaemia, where she paid tribute to the eight-month-old.

It was then that the grandmother of the little girl Stacey had shown kindness to all those years ago replied.

Stacey sent a teddy to the little girl many years ago. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She wrote: "I'm so sad for this precious bubba but she isn't in pain or suffering any more.

"I remember you with grateful thanks Stacey, my beautiful granddaughter was very poorly with a brain tumour and was in GOSH [Great Ormond Street Hospital].

"After her surgery, which was successful, she got a condition called Posterior Fossa Syndrome, she lost the ability to walk, talk, and even swallow.

"It took years of rehabilitation but she battled to regain everything she lost.

"Somebody told you her story and you sent her a teddy bear, I'll never forget your kindness to a lost and frightened little girl.

"Anabel is 19 now and studying at college. I just thought I'd thank you from her nanny."

The adorable message was sent to Stacey on Instagram at the weekend. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey was moved by the message, and wrote alongside the screen grab: "Laying in bed reading your messages and came across this.

"Spending time, writing back, visiting, meeting incredible people, fundraising, and working with charities is just so special and a true privilige.

"One that's been part of mine and the boys' lives for so long and we are so grateful for it. It will never not be a massive part of our lives, stumbling onto this message was just so special."

