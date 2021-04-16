Stacey Solomon hits back after fan questions why her kids don’t have a bedtime

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon has defended her parenting after she was criticised.

Stacey Solomon has defended herself after one fan criticised her family’s bedtime routine.

The 31-year-old is mum to Zachary, 12 and Leighton, eight, from previous relationships, and shares her youngest Rex, one, with fiancé Joe Swash.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Stacey revealed she had received a comment which read: "Why don’t you have a set bedtime for the boys instead of letting them fall asleep first?"

Responding to the follower, the Loose Women star said she took it as a ‘personal parenting dig’, before explaining why she is more relaxed about her kids’ bedtimes.

Stacey Solomon has defended her bedtime routine. Picture: Instagram

“Don’t know if this is a judgy question and I am taking it as a personal parenting dig,” she said.

“We do have a sort of bedtime, we don’t have a really strict routine because we never know if we are coming or going a lot of the time so we just go with it and do the best that we can.

“I love cuddling my kids, whether people think it is right or wrong I genuinely want to just squeeze in those cuddles while I can because I know that one day they won’t want to cuddle me anymore.”

Insisting parents should ‘just do what works for you’, she said: “Parenting is hard enough without feeling like you are not doing it the right way so just do what gets you through.”

Later in the evening, Stacey then shared a sweet picture of herself cuddling her boys, writing: “Current situation and I can’t wait to cuddle them all to sleep tonight.”

Before finally adding: "If you love your child unconditionally and you're trying your best, then you're the most incredible parent your child could wish for."

This comes after Stacey recently opened up about her plans to marry Joe in the garden of their new Essex house

Giving fans a wedding update last week, Stacey said she is ‘so excited’ to be able to host her special day at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Alongside photos of her garden, she wrote: "So after lots of thinking, wondering, phone calls and then crazy rearranging we were so excited to hear tonight that we can definitely have our wedding ceremony at home."

She continued: "We are having a little ready minute walking around the garden with the boys thinking where things might be.

"We are thinking walking down the woodland walk for out vowels and then a reaction in this old barn I honestly cannot wait to hear your advice, you wedding stories and share this whole adventure with you all."

