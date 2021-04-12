Stacey Solomon confirms she’ll marry Joe Swash in the garden of their new home

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash will become husband and wife in the back garden of their new home in Essex.

Stacey Solomon has announced that her wedding to Joe Swash will take place in the back garden of her new home.

The 31-year-old opened up about her plans to get married on the land of the Essex house after the couple moved in earlier this year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a wedding update, Stacey said she is ‘so excited’ to be able to host her special day at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Alongside photos of her garden, she wrote: "So after lots of thinking, wondering, phone calls and then crazy rearranging we were so excited to hear tonight that we can definitely have our wedding ceremony at home."

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's getting married at home. Picture: Instagram

She continued: "We are having a little ready minute walking around the garden with the boys thinking where things might be.

"We are thinking walking down the woodland walk for out vowels and then a reaction in this old barn I honestly cannot wait to hear your advice, you wedding stories and share this whole adventure with you all."

The Loose Women star and fiancé Joe share their home - nicknamed Pickle Cottage - with one-year-old son Rex, as well as Stacey’s sons Zachary, 13, Leighton, eight.

Shortly after moving in, Stacey revealed she would love to get married in her garden, but the couple had already booked a venue.

Alongside a video of a wooden arch, she said: "I'll never not get massive butterflies when I walk down here.

"Little pathway I'll never take you for granted I promise.

"Lots of you are saying we should get married here. I bloody wish, we already booked our venue before we knew about pickle cottage and I'm sure we'd need a special licence or something."

She later told Cat Deeley on ITV’s Lorraine that she was exploring her options, explaining: “We had the venue and we didn’t know we were going to move here. We saw the house and thought, ‘Let’s go for it’.

“Now we’re here, we’d actually like to get married in the garden. We’re trying to see if we can do that.

“We don’t know if we’ll be able to get a licence and stuff.

“The wedding planning is a bit on halt at the moment. It’s all just come at once, so many of these things have been in the planning for years... I feel so lucky, privileged and grateful and I just think you have to take any opportunity when it comes.”

