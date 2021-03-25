Stacey Solomon shows off ‘Pickle Cottage’ with incredible tour of her new house

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has shared a full tour of her 'forever' Essex cottage.

Stacey Solomon recently moved to her dream new home in Essex with Joe Swash and her sons Zachary, 13, Leighton, eight, and one-year-old Rex.

And after sharing a glimpse of the £1.2million ‘Pickle Cottage’ earlier in the week, the Loose Women star has now given fans a full tour of the inside.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she started by showing off the conservatory which she called her ‘favourite room’.

It is complete with tall windows and brown tiled flooring, as Stacey wrote: "This will be my favourite room I think. It's so warm and bright…

Stacey Solomon's lounge has wooden beams and a fireplace. Picture: Instagram

“I'm going to start with this inside I think… But I don't know whether to make it a little playroom or a really cosy snug."

Elsewhere, the lounge has gorgeous beams, a patterned carpet and incredible fireplace in the centre.

Keeping with the country feel, it also boasts dark oak doors, which Stacey said she is hoping to lighten.

Into the downstairs bathroom, there is a floral painted sink with intricate carvings and brass taps, which Stacey intends on keeping.

Stacey Solomon has shared pictures of her new downstairs bathroom. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon is in love with her new sinks. Picture: Instagram

As for the kitchen, there are wooden cabinets and a huge window above a green AGA, which looks out into the garden.

Heading upstairs, Stacey and Joe's new bedroom features vaulted ceilings with wooden beams and floral curtains.

There is a red carpet throughout, which Stacey plans on getting rid of, while Rex's bedroom has built-in wardrobes and more of those floral curtains.

One-year-old Rex also has his very own en suite bathroom, with Stacey gushing she was even more 'obsessed' with that room's sink.

Stacey Solomon is going to redo her new kitchen. Picture: Instagram

Rex's room has it's own bathroom. Picture: Instagram

Outside, there is even a pool, but Stacey warned it 'needs a barrier and a safe cover' before the family can use it.

The children also have their own life-sized Wendy house complete with incredible furniture and a hammock.

This comes after Stacey revealed she was over the moon to move into her ‘forever home’ with her family.

She penned: “Home Sweet Home. And so a new chapter begins.

“We can not even describe how strange it feels that this is home. 😭 Never in a million years did we ever think this would be.

“We feel so lucky and are so grateful to have found this hidden treasure closer to our family and further out.

“We can’t wait to fill it with love and give it our everything. To raise our family here. And to just start a fresh.”

She added: “I’m very emotional for some reason. It still hasn’t sunk in and doesn’t quite feel real. Thank you for all of your supportive, kind, loving messages.

“We love you to the moon and back and I can’t wait to show you around... 🖤 Here’s to the next chapter in pickle cottage.”

