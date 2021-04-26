Tributes flood in after Ashley Cain’s eight-month-old daughter Azaylia passes away following leukaemia battle

Ashley Cain has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter Azaylia. Picture: Instagram

By Heart reporter

Ashley Cain and his girlfriend Safiyya shared that their eight-month-old daughter had died over the weekend.

Ashley Cain’s daughter Azaylia has died after a battle with leukaemia.

The 30-year-old broke the heartbreaking news on Sunday, after eight-month-old Azaylia was diagnosed with a ‘rare and aggressive’ form of the cancer.

Ashley - who shares his daughter with his girlfriend Safiyya - shared a photo on Instagram which sees him holding his baby.

“Rest In Paradise Princess 👼🏼🌈,” the former footballer wrote alongside it, continuing: “I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.”

Safiyya also called her baby an ‘angel’, as she wrote: “You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart.”

Read More: Ashley Cain 'overwhelmed' as fundraiser for daughter's cancer treatment surpasses £1million

And the couple’s friends and fans have been quick to send their condolences, with Stacey Solomon calling the tragedy ‘cruel and unfair’.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old said: "I'm so sorry to every single child and parent who is suffering, has suffered, and will never stop suffering.

"It is so cruel and so unfair. Rest in Paradise Azaylia…"

Stacey later commented on Ashley's Instagram post, adding: "I am so sorry. You are incredible parents.

"Sending strength and love to you and your family. Heaven just gained such a strong incredible angel."

Kate Ferdinand wrote: "So heartbroken for you all, rest in eternal peace beautiful Azaylia sending you so much love x"

Giovanna Fletcher posted: "Sending you guys so much strength and love. My heart breaks for your family xx,” while TOWIE’s Mario Falcone wrote: "Heartbroken for you mate! Rip little Princess"

Mrs Hinch also commented: "I am so sorry. Words will never be enough.

"Azaylia Diamond Cain left a mark on millions of people around the world, despite the short amount of time she graced our lives.

"A journey that will forever be in my memory A little Lion we will never ever forget Ash and Saff You are an inspiration to us all I bow to you now and always Sleep peacefully our little lion"

Azaylia had been diagnosed with leukaemia at just eight weeks old, and battled to stay alive after doctors said she could only have days to live.

Landmarks have now lit up in her honour, including the London Eye, Niagara Falls, Blackpool Tower and Clacton Pier.