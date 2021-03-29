Ashley Cain 'overwhelmed' as fundraiser for daughter's cancer treatment surpasses £1million

Ashley Cain is raising money to take his daughter to Singapore for treatment.

Ashley Cain has said he's 'overwhelmed' by the support and donations he's received for his seven-month-old daughter's cancer treatment.

The former footballer's daughter Azaylia was diagnosed with leukaemia when she was eight weeks old, and he has launched an appeal to raise money to take her to Singapore for specialist treatment.

The GoFundMe was set up over the weekend, and it has now reached £1.4million.

The appeal has raised over £1.4m. Picture: Instagram/Ashley Cain

Ashley has now taken to Instagram to thank the public for their support, posting a video of himself talking to camera on his Instagram stories.

He said: "Listen, yeah, I'm absolutely lost for words.

"I'm overwhelmed. The sheer amount of support that you guys have given us, those who have shared the post, people who have donated, honestly, the amount of kindness you have shown, the amount that you don't even realise how you've helped us, is just incredible, do you know what I mean?

"My family are eternally grateful to you guys. I mean, I didn't even... I've had the busiest day with consultants today, doctors, nurses, on the phone to pharmaceutical companies, looking after Azaylia, I didn't even know until tonight.

"I've gone on my phone and seen thousands of messages. I thought they were going to be saying we were close, the fact that we've hit it and that we're way above is just incredible so, listen guys, thank you. Thank you so much.

"Honestly, the love, support and what you guys have done today has really touched our hearts. I keep saying it but I can honestly not thank everyone enough.

Ashley has thanked the public for their support and donations. Picture: Instagram/Ashley Cain

"I'm looking, I'm really tired and I've got pain in my eyes because we found out today that one of the essential drugs that Azaylia needs to start treatment with tomorrow in order to bring her leukemia counts down and get her into remission is not being released by the pharmaceutical companies, so not only today have I been looking after Azaylia but going trough heavy talks with consultants, doctors and pharmaceutical companies themselves to try and get this essential drug that Azaylia needs."

"Finally had time to lie down and relax and I'm just reading through some of you guys' messages from today.

When he first launched the appeal on Sunday, Ashley wrote on Instagram: "After long discussions and a global outreach for treatment, our consultants along with consultants from around the world have come to the conclusion that the ONLY option to save Azaylia's life is to fly to Singapore for CAR-T therapy plus a haplo transplant, for a minimum period of 1 year.

"Because of the aggressiveness of Azaylia's disease, we don't have time on our side and we may have to fly out within a matter of weeks.

"This treatment and associated expenses will be in excess of 1 million pounds with an initial deposit of £500,000 just to be accepted into the hospital and onto the program.

"Azaylia is such a strong little girl who has fought through every near impossible battle so far and she has done it all with love in her heart and a smile on her face! We pray that we can raise the funds to get her to Singapore so she can continue fighting for the life that she loves so much!

"Azaylia has changed our lives, she has made our lives and she deserves the chance to live her own life. She is beautiful, she is strong, she is courageous and she glows with hope and happiness. Our hearts are intertwined and with one beat of her heart, our hearts beat along together. Please help our hearts continue to beat as one!

"We are on our knees asking for help to get us to Singapore. Even the smallest of donations can help us reach out goal! Please help us to save our beautiful daughter Azaylia, she has inspired not only us as her parents but so many other people around the world. If you have been following our journey you can see that she shows us all everyday how much she loves life and wants to be here!"