Stacey Solomon shows off incredible toilet transformation in stunning new home

By Polly Foreman

Stacey Solomon has started work on her new Essex home.

Stacey Solomon has showed off the incredible transformation of her bathroom in her new Essex home.

The presenter, 31, who moved into the £1.2million mansion month, has just started renovations on the property.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, she showed off the results of her first makeover - the downstairs toilet.

Alongside videos of the transformation, Stacey said: The flooring in the toilet is down… I'm going to hang a couple of bits in there and then I might put on a blue outfit to take a picture in there.

"I know, I'm such a loser, but I'm so proud of it and I really can't wait to show you."

Stacey's bathroom previously had a red floor and white walls. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The video showed that the bathroom previously had a red floor and white walls, and these have both now been redone.

After the world was finished, Stacey posted a photo of herself sat on the new bathroom floor alongside the caption: "🚽 Blue Loo 🚽 I finally did it. It’s far from perfect and I still have some filling, corking and re painting & a sink pipe to put back on 😂 but I just love it.

"I thought I’d start in here one because it was this least overwhelming but mostly because the toilet is my favourite place to hide in 😂 I know this is such a geeky picture but I’m so proud of it..."

She shared a video of the transformation to her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey added that her father had helped her with the cutting and taps, but that she had done most of the work herself.

She continued: "I have worked so hard on this little toilet and I can’t wait to pretend to do really long poos in here just to get some me time 😂 ".

