When is Stacey Solomon's due date?

Stacey Solomon announced her pregnancy with Joe Swash. Picture: Instagram

When will Stacey Solomon's second baby with Joe Swash be born? Here's what we know about her due date...

Stacey Solomon announced the exciting news she is expecting her fourth child and second with fiancé Joe Swash.

The Loose Women presenter, 31, took to her Instagram stories with a picture of her sonogram, revealing that she had told her sons and they are so excited for the arrival.

She is already mum to Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine, and Rex, two.

Stacey Solomon has announced her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

She wrote: “We are growing another pickle 👶🏻 We’ve never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn’t think we would get the chance.

“We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle 🥺".

It is not clear when Stacey Solomon’s due date is, but many parents-to-be wait until the end of the first trimester — around 13 weeks — to tell friends and family about their pregnancy.

This means Stacey could be expecting her little one by the end of the year or early in 2022.

Opening up about her pregnant journey, Stacey revealed she had been trying to have another baby for a while but with no luck.

Speaking to her followers, she started with a photo of a blue sky, writing: "Sorry I've been so quiet...

"But we have something we are excited to share with you...

"I feel so nervous for so many reasons..."

Stacey Solomon revealed her pregnancy news to her followers. Picture: Instagram

She then shared a photo of a negative pregnancy test, writing: "For a really long time we've been trying for another pickle...

"It didn't work out and this was our news quite a few times...

"We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already..

Stacey then followed it up with a photo of her and Joe's hands entwined, writing: "For while now I've felt so yuck and even though I thought about what it felt like I didn't even want to go and check at first because well, just because, you know (I don't even like to write it).

"But yesterday we went to check what was going on... And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat my tummy".

Congrats to the whole family!