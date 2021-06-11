Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash postpone wedding so their unborn baby can be there

Stacey and Joe were planning to wed in their garden in July. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon has revealed she and her partner Joe Swash are postponing their wedding after announcing pregnancy.

Stacey Solomon, 31, and Joe Swash, 39, are postponing their wedding.

This new information comes just days after the Loose Women star and her partner announced they were expecting their second child together.

Stacey and Joe – who already have Rex together – were meant to tie the knot in July this year, but will be putting the big day off for some time.

The mum-of-three revealed the news on her Instagram this week during a Q&A with fans.

Stacey revealed on her Instagram that she and Joe will be postponing their big day. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Replying to a question about her wedding, Stacey explained: "We are going to move it back a bit, maybe not until next year but we both said we'd be a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren't there.

"So for the sake of a few months we will do it when they're all here."

The couple were planning on saying their vows in the garden of their new home next month, but will postpone the plans until after Stacey gives birth.

Joe and Stacey announced their were expecting another baby earlier this week. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

It was earlier this week Joe and Stacey announced they were expecting their second baby together.

Stacey – who is mum to Leighton, Zachary and Rex – shared the exciting news on social media, adding that they had been trying for another baby "for a long time".

She also revealed she had suffered a tragic miscarriage.

Stacey explained her she wants her fourth child to be at the wedding. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The announcement on Instagram read: "We are growing another pickle. We’ve never felt so grateful... I have no words.

"We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle."

Stacey and Joe first got together in 2015, and welcomed their first child together, Rex, in 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Zach and Leighton, from separate relationships, while Joe is dad to Harry, who he has from a previous relationship.