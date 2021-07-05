Pregnant Stacey Solomon holds baby bump as she gives glimpse of family holiday

Stacey Solomon is on holiday with fiancé Joe Swash. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon has shared adorable photos from her holiday to Cornwall.

Stacey Solomon is enjoying a well earned break with her little family this week.

The Loose Women star has travelled down to Cornwall with fiancé Joe Swash and their son Rex, two.

And giving fans a glimpse into their relaxing break, Stacey, 31, has been sharing a string of photos and videos with followers.

Stacey Solomon is on holiday in Cornwall. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon is enjoying the sun with Rex. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the star could be seen exploring a stunning waterfall, as well as playing in the sand with her youngest son.

"We found this little cove on the east coast near Penzance…,” Stacey shared.

“We just drove along the coast found a little car park by a church and followed signs to the coastal walk."

She also revealed her blossoming baby bump with some gorgeous photos while posing by the sea.

In one picture, Stacey - who is also mum to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine - is gently holding her bump while perching on the rocks.

Joe and Rex were playing in the sand. Picture: Instagram

Stacey and Joe are on holiday in Cornwall. Picture: Instagram

She wrote alongside the post: "Took baby girl up to see the waterfall.”

Stacey also shared a video of the trio enjoying the sun on a completely empty beach in the sunshine.

"There's NO ONE else here,” she said, continuing: “The sun is so warm. The cove blocks out the wind and it's just magical.

“And yes I have my knickers on under my costume. Swimwear is too high these days and I'm a granny.”

This comes after Stacey and Joe, 39, announced they are expecting a baby girl later this year.

On Friday, she shared a picture of herself and Joe cradling her bump, surrounded by pink balloons.

This will be Stacey and Joe’s first girl, with the star saying she can't wait to start planning her baby shower.

"I can not wait to go baby shopping and buy dresses," she told fans.

"And make girly stuff for my baby shower. And decorate a girl's bedroom.

"Honestly I can not even get my head around it! I'm so excited."