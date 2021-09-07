Stacey Solomon hits back at troll who shamed her 'hairy' baby bump

Stacey Solomon is due to give birth in weeks. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Polly Foreman

Stacey was due to give birth to her first daughter this month.

Stacey Solomon has hit back at a troll who criticised the hair growing on her baby bump, saying that she loves her 'furriness'.

The Loose Women presenter, 31, who is pregnant with her first daughter with fiancé Joe Swash, posted a photo of her bump alongside the words: "I love you Bump. I love your furriness, your glittery stretch marks and my scar you’ve managed to stretch into a baby bun bun.

"There will always be someone out there who may make you feel a little less than you should, or that something about you isn’t good enough."

Stacey is pregnant with her first daughter. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She continued: "But I promise you, you’ll always be perfect. The perfect you. Everything about you is who you are and that is more than enough.

"It always will be. No matter what the world leads you to believe. Never forget it. I love you to the moon and stars and back again."

The post came soon after a troll sent a mean comment about the hairs on her baby bump, after she posted an adorable photo of her dog Theo resting her head on her stomach.

Stacey shared the cute photo to Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey later shared a DM of a message she'd received, which read: "Has the dog got a moulting problem and malted all on your belly or is that just how hairy you are".

Stacey shared a screengrab of the troll's message. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

In response, Stacey said: "I think the hairs make it cuter to be honest".

Stacey's baby is due in a matter of weeks, and will be her fourth child.

She is already mother to sons Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine, from previous relationships, and Rex, two, with Joe.