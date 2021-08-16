Stacey Solomon cradles bump in new nursery as she pens sweet tribute to unborn daughter

Stacey Solomon, who is 33-weeks pregnant, has posted a photo of her blossoming baby bump on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon has posted a stunning picture of her baby bump on Instagram.

The Loose Women star, 31, who is 33-weeks pregnant with her fourth child, wrote an adorable tribute to the baby alongside the photo of her posing in the newly-revamped nursery.

She wrote: "💫 33 of You and Me 💫

"Just because I don’t want to forget one bit, and I love my pants today 😂 I love you so much already little one.

"Not long till I get to meet you… 💕 Now, as much as I love it, I really need to take this plait out I can’t believe it’s still hanging on in there literally by a thread 😂 Happy Sunday Everyone…💕🌸".

This will be Stacey and Joe Swash's second child together - they are already parents to Rex, who was born in 2019. Stacey is also mum to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine.

Joe recently revealed in a Q&A that they hadn't decided on a name for the baby girl yet.

During the Q&A, one fan asked: "Have you got a baby girls name? X"

To this, Joe responded: "Noooooo the boys chose Rex's name.

"We've just got no clue what to call her. But hopefully when she's here we will just know... Any ideas let me know."

Earlier this year, Stacey revealed that her due date is at the end of September - meaning there isn't long to go.