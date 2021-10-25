Stacey Solomon and kids wear matching Halloween outfits for adorable new photos

Stacey Solomon has revealed the reality behind her recent adorable Halloween portrait with Joe Swash and the kids.

Stacey Solomon has shared brand new photos of her little family on Instagram.

The Loose Women star spent the weekend enjoying some autumn fun with her three boys, fiancé Joe Swash and their newborn daughter Rose.

But she quickly revealed the reality behind trying to capture the perfect portrait, admitting it was a bit chaotic.

She told her followers: "We were in and out all day for so long me and Joe got sicked on and changed twice.

"It wasn't easy trying to find more matching colour clothes so I could get a nice picture!"

She also revealed she used ‘extra large sanitary towels’ to kneel on while playing in the mud.

The first snap sees Stacey, Joe, Rose and two-year-old Rex posing together in their pumpkin patch, with little Rex wearing a matching orange tracksuit with his name on the front.

In another shot, Stacey's elder boys Leighton, 13, and Zachary, nine, can also be seen wearing Halloween themed jumpers.

The last snap sees baby Rose wearing a sweet knitted orange outfit with an oversized hood.

Stacey, 32, wrote: "Our Little Pumpkins. Today we spent the day in the garden making pumpkin patches with our newest little pumpkin.

"We picked these pumpkins the day before Rose was born and I finally had the energy to get out with them all today. Rex loved putting them all around the trees and the big boys wanted to make a spooky patch.

"Rex wasn’t too keen (his face in the second picture sums it up)."

She added: "Happy Sunday everyone. Lots of love from all of us."

Stacey, who gave birth to Rose on her 32nd birthday earlier this month, also shared images and videos from the day she picked her pumpkins with the kids.

Posting the pics from October 3, the former X Factor star explained: “This is when we went to pick our pumpkins and Rose was still in my tummy.

“Little did we know I would be in labour less than 24 hours later. “