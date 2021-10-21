Joe Swash praises Stacey Solomon in adorable new video of Rex and Rose

21 October 2021, 15:38

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Joe Swash has dubbed his fiancée Stacey Solomon 'the best mum' after she managed to get their children off to sleep.

Joe Swash, 39, and Stacey Solomon, 32, welcomed their second child together earlier this month, a baby girl they called Rose.

Since giving birth on October 4 – which happened to be her 32nd birthday – Loose Women star Stacey has been updating fans on the newborn and the rest of her brood.

Former EastEnders actor Joe Swash has also been keeping his fans up-to-date on the family, and most recently took to Instagram stories to praise his future bride.

Sharing a video of newborn Rose and two-year-old Rex sleeping this week, Joe praised Stacey for getting the two off to sleep, calling her "the best mum".

Joe Swash has praised his future bride for being 'the best mum'
Joe Swash has praised his future bride for being 'the best mum'. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The video shows Rose sleeping in her crib before panning over to show Rex sleeping on the bed.

Talking to the camera, Joe can be heard saying: "What a clever mummy, I went out for five minutes and they're both asleep! Happy days!"

He added the caption: "@staceysolomon is the best mum."

Joe Swash shared the sweet moment he saw Rex and Rose sleeping together
Joe Swash shared the sweet moment he saw Rex and Rose sleeping together. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This update comes just over a week after Joe and Stacey revealed the name they had chosen for their newborn baby girl.

After a week of deliberating which of their possible names suited her the best, the couple revealed they had named her Rose Opal Esmè Solomon-Swash.

Posting a picture of the adorable baby laying next to a rose, Stacey told her fans: "Rose Opal, Esmè Solomon-Swash. Our beautiful flower - Our precious jewel - who is ever loved.

"It’s been the most magical week. We love you to the moon and back our little Rose. We feel so so lucky to have you here… Thank you all for your loveliness, your kindness and just being there at 3am for a chat it’s been the best. Love you all".

Rex was also fast asleep in the room
Rex was also fast asleep in the room. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey is already mum to Rex, who she shares with Joe, as well as Zachary and Leighton.

Joe is the father to Rex as well as 13-year-old Harry, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.

