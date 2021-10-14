Stacey Solomon’s son dotes on baby sister Rose in adorable new video

14 October 2021, 10:18 | Updated: 14 October 2021, 10:22

By Heart reporter

After giving birth last week, Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet new clip of her daughter Rose.

Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet new video of her baby daughter and son Leighton on Instagram.

The Loose Women presenter gave birth to her fourth child, who she has called Rose, on her birthday last week.

She shares Rose and son Rex, two, with fiancé Joe Swash, while 31-year-old Stacey is also mum to Zachary, 13, and nine-year-old Leighton from previous relationships.

Stacey Solomon's sons have been spending time with their little sister
Stacey Solomon's sons have been spending time with their little sister. Picture: Instagram

And Stacey updated her followers on Wednesday night, showing Leighton spending time with his little sister.

The 32-year-old told her fans: "Windy Rose.

"Can't help the spam we are just so obsessed. She must think why are they always staring at me?"

Alongside an adorable video of little Rose sitting on her lap in light pink baby grow, Stacey can be heard saying: "Why is she so cute?"

Her big brother then answers: "She got it off her brothers,” before Stacey giggles and adds: "It's true!"

Stacey Solomon shared a new video of her daughter
Stacey Solomon shared a new video of her daughter. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Stacey finally revealed her baby daughter's name over a week after giving birth.

The former X Factor star and Joe, 39, decided on the name Rose Opal Esme Solomon-Swash.

She wrote on Tuesday evening: "🌹Rose🌹 Opal, Esmè Solomon-Swash.

"Our beautiful flower - Our precious jewel - who is ever loved. It’s been the most magical week. We love you to the moon and back our little Rose 🥺🌹

"We feel so so lucky to have you here… Thank you all for your loveliness, your kindness and just being there at 3am for a chat it’s been the best. Love you all 🌹♥️"

Opal is the birthstone of October, which holds special significance as Rose was born on October 4.

Meanwhile, Stacey previously revealed to her fans that she and her fiancé had decided on a name and "couldn't wait to tell people".

They previously admitted that they had a few names in mind, but wanted to take their time to see which one suited her the most.

One of the monikers they considered was Autumn, but they decided against this - and any names beginning with the letter 'A' – due to the fact it spells the initials of 'ASS'.

