Stacey Solomon finally announces baby daughter’s name is Rose with sweet photo

Stacey Solomon has revealed her baby's name. Picture: Instagram

The name of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's daughter has finally been revealed.

Stacey Solomon has finally announced the name of her newborn daughter.

The Loose Women star gave birth to her second child with fiancé Joe Swash on Tuesday last week, keeping her moniker a secret.

But she has now revealed the newest edition to Pickle Cottage is called Rose.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Stacey told her followers: "🌹Rose🌹 Opal, Esmè Solomon-Swash. ♥️ Our beautiful flower - Our precious jewel - who is ever loved. It’s been the most magical week.

"We love you to the moon and back our little Rose 🥺🌹 We feel so so lucky to have you here… Thank you all for your loveliness, your kindness and just being there at 3am for a chat it’s been the best. Love you all ".

Opal is the birth stone of October, adding a sweet meaning to the name.

This comes after Stacey, 32, teased there were a ‘few names’ the couple loved but wanted to wait and see which one suited their daughter best.

She previously said on her Instagram story: "I think we've definitely chosen a name for her. We've been calling her it for a couple of days and we think it's who she is."

The mum-of-four added: "We are going to chose her middle names while we walk in the garden and then I can't wait to share it with you."

Stacey Solomon gave birth last week. Picture: Instagram

The little one is joining the family with Stacey and Joe's two-year-old son Rex, as well as Stacey’s boys Leighton and Zachary and Joe's son Harry, 14, from a previous relationship.

The new parents previously revealed they were thinking about calling their daughter Autumn, but decided against it because of the initials it would spell – 'A.S.S'.

This means they decided to completely stay away from baby names beginning with the letter 'A'.

Meanwhile, Stacey gave birth to her first daughter on October 4, which also marked her 32nd birthday, and the pair shared an intimate video on Instagram.

Stacey wrote at the time: "She’s Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine.

“Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…"