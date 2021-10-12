Stacey Solomon reveals she and Joe Swash have decided on a baby name for daughter

12 October 2021, 09:06 | Updated: 12 October 2021, 11:21

Stacey Solomon said they have settled on a name for their newborn baby girl
Stacey Solomon said they have settled on a name for their newborn baby girl. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon and her fiancé Joe Swash have settled on a baby name for their newborn daughter, the Loose Women star confirmed this week.

Stacey Solomon, 32, welcomed her fourth child and first daughter a week ago, but is yet to reveal her name.

The Loose Women star and her fiancé Joe Swash have now settled on a name and will reveal it to their fans soon.

This comes after Stacey explained that there was a "few names we loved" but that they were going to see "which one suits her the best".

Confirming that they have narrowed the newborn baby girl's name down to one moniker, Stacey said on her Instagram story: "I think we've definitely chosen a name for her. We've been calling her it for a couple of days and we think it's who she is."

Stacey and Joe previously said they were settling on a name that 'suited her best'
Stacey and Joe previously said they were settling on a name that 'suited her best'. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She said that she "can't wait" for her fans to hear it, but that won't be until they also settle on middles names.

Stacey wrote on her message to fans: "We are going to chose her middle names while we walk in the garden and then I can't wait to share it with you."

Stacey Solomon said she 'can't wait' to share their baby name with fans
Stacey Solomon said she 'can't wait' to share their baby name with fans. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The couple previously revealed they were thinking about calling their daughter Autumn, but decided against it because of the initials it would spell – 'A.S.S'.

Because of this, the pair have decided to stay away from baby names beginning with the letter 'A'.

Stacey Solomon gave birth to the baby girl on October 4, which was her 32nd birthday
Stacey Solomon gave birth to the baby girl on October 4, which was her 32nd birthday. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey gave birth to her first daughter on October 4, which also marked her 32nd birthday.

Announcing the news on her social media, Stacey shared a picture of the newborn with the caption: "She’s Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…"

