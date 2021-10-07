Stacey Solomon fans convinced her dad has accidentally ‘given away’ baby’s name

Stacey Solomon's dad has shared a tribute to the star. Picture: Instagram

By Heart reporter

Stacey Solomon's dad has shared a sweet tribute to his daughter on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon has kept the name of her newborn private so far, but fans think her dad might have given it away.

After the Loose Women star welcomed her first daughter with fiancé Joe Swash earlier this week, her dad David posted a sweet tribute on Instagram.

Alongside a photo with his daughter, he wrote: "Proud Daddy Moment well Done to my beautiful Daughter you done amazing. (joe was good too).

Stacey Solomon's dad shared a photo with his new granddaughter. Picture: Instagram

"How gorgeous to see number 9 on your Birthday being there was very special welcome to the world picklelet I'm sure you will be so loved and protected."

But it was his reaction to one of the comments that sparked speculation, after one follower wrote: "Beautiful baby congratulations. Would be fun if she was called Lily...Pickle-Lily..lol.”

David swiftly ‘liked’ the comment, which has led a few people to guess this is the moniker Stacey and Joe have gone for.

This isn’t the first time the name Lily has been mentioned, as Nadia Sawalha previously denied that she had accidentally revealed the baby's name.

Stacey’s former Loose Women co-star wrote earlier this year: "What a beautiful afternoon spent with a truly beautiful family. We are all so excited for you and can’t wait to meet your new pickle-Lilly.”

She then added: "This is my playful nickname for baba and NOT a name drop!! Love you Stace and Joe.."

This comes after Stacey shared an intimate video from her labour on Tuesday as she gave birth in ‘Pickle cottage’.

She then told her followers: “🤍 She’s Here 🤍 Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter…

Stacey Solomon gave her fans an update on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

“We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…🖤”

And the new mum gave an update yesterday, taking to Instagram as her newborn slept on her chest.

"Hello, here she is," she beamed at the camera.

"Joe's just gone for a walk with Rex and the boys are at school so I thought I'd just come on here to say hello.

"She's just had a feed. My nipples are like just one giant blister but I've still got loads of serotonin left from the birth so I'm making the most.

"I love her so much."