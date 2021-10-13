Stacey Solomon secretly hinted her daughter's name weeks ago

Stacey Solomon hinted her daughter was called Rose weeks ago. Picture: Instagram

By Heart reporter

Stacey Solomon secretly hinted her daughter's name weeks ago with some subtle clues.

Stacey Solomon finally revealed her daughter’s name is Rose this week, sharing an adorable photo on Instagram.

She told her followers: “🌹Rose🌹 Opal, Esmè Solomon-Swash. ♥️ Our beautiful flower - Our precious jewel - who is ever loved.

“It’s been the most magical week. We love you to the moon and back our little Rose 🥺🌹 We feel so so lucky to have you here…

Stacey Solomon hinted her daughter's name. Picture: Instagram

“Thank you all for your loveliness, your kindness and just being there at 3am for a chat it’s been the best. Love you all 🌹♥️”.

But it looks like the mum-of-four actually hinted the name of her little one weeks ago with some subtle clues on social media.

All the way back in August, Stacey - who also shares son Rex, two, with fiancé Joe Swash and Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships - started decorating Rose’s nursery.

And in a nod to her baby’s moniker, she painted the walls pink and created a feature wall made entirely out of flowers.

There were plenty of rose themed cushions and a rose pattern chair in the room too.

Stacey Solomon hinted her baby name at her baby shower. Picture: Instagram

Next up, Stacey’s baby shower also included a few hints, with roses very prominent in the theme.

As well as a flower display made up of pink roses, Stacey also had pink flowers in her plaited hair.

If that wasn’t enough of a clue, even the 32-year-old’s clothes had a pretty rose pattern on it.

You might also remember the sweet photo Stacey shared to show off her growing bump, where she was wearing rose-patterned knickers. How did we miss that?

Stacey Solomon wore Rose knickers last month. Picture: Instagram

Finally, after her adorable baby was born last week, the Loose Women star shared a video of her laying on a rose-patterned bedsheet.

In the first photo that she ever shared of her daughter, the little one’s babygrow also featured pink flowers.

Stacey wrote at the time: “She’s Here 🤍 Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter…

“We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…🖤”